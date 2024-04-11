OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Fans Suspect Vacation Photos Are Proof the Reality TV Star Is Still Dating Timothée Chalamet Despite Split Rumors

kylie jenner braclet
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram
By:

Apr. 11 2024, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Did fans clock a subtle sign Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still together?

According to some internet sleuths, the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s recent vacation photos may have hinted that she and the Dune actor didn't call it quits on their romance.

kylie jenner bracelet
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner recently showed off her stunning vacation in Turks and Caicos on Instagram.

Social media users recently claimed that the bracelet Jenner wore in a series of gorgeous tropical snaps is connected to the Call Me By Your Name star.

"She has her bracelet on!!! Def still with Timmy!" one person penned on Reddit.

Fans have been theorizing the duo have matching Cartier LOVE Collection jewelry, so the fact that Jenner is donning her bangle may be a message they are going strong.

Last year, Chalamet wore the coordinating necklace in an interview.

timothee chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet has been filming the Bob Dylan biopic in New York City.

As OK! previously reported, the speculation over their relationship came after they failed to make a public appearance since their 2024 Golden Globes outing in January.

Additionally, a report alleged the two have drifted apart due to their packed schedules.

The source claimed that because the 26-year-old has been busy promoting her new vodka seltzer line, Sprinter, in L.A., and the actor has been filming the new Bob Dylan biopic in New York, they have not been able to see each other recently.

"They’re hardly together anymore,” an insider dished. “One might even say they’re on a break. Their lives got busy, and they drifted apart. Of course, once their schedules quiet down, that could all change."

kylie jenner bracelet
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner recently released a new vodka seltzer.

MORE ON:
Timothee Chalamet
“They still care about each other, so maybe they’ll pick up where they left off. Or maybe it will be out of sight, out of mind," they added.

Despite this report, fans believed they found another sign Chalamet and Jenner haven’t split after Kim Kardashian uploaded a video of the family’s Easter tablescape.

timothee chalamet
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first romanically linked in April 2024.

"They really blurred out Timothée’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote about the Skims founder’s clip.

Source: OK!

"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" another person added.

A third individual echoed: "Kim should’ve filmed the other side. Blurring out his name made it obvious that it’s him 💀."

Jenner and Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023.

