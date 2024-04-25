Kylie Jenner 'Not Pregnant' With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Baby as Pair Continues Long-Distance Relationship
Kylie Jenner will not be welcoming baby No. 3 anytime soon!
After tons of speculation The Kardashians star was pregnant with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's child, sources shut down the rumors.
“Kylie is not pregnant,” an insider confirmed of the 26-year-old mom-of-two, who shares Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.
Discussion over Jenner possibly expecting another child began after comedian Daniel Tosh made the claim in early April. The hearsay then resurfaced this week when an X account went viral for a post which read, “Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant, expecting baby with Timothée Chalamet.”
Additionally, Jenner and Chalamet are still dating despite the two rarely being seen together.
“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” an insider revealed, referencing how the Call Me By Your Name star is currently in production on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan.
As OK! previously reported, the actor and brunette beauty were thought to have split because they stopped making public appearances after debuting their romance at the January 2024 Golden Globes.
However, some internet sleuths were able to pick up on a few things they believed proved the lovebirds were still together.
After posting some stunning vacation pics on April 9, fans suspected the bracelet Jenner was wearing indicted the pair was going strong.
"She has her bracelet on!!! Def still with Timmy!" one user penned.
- Kylie Jenner 'Has Expensive Taste' Despite Being Accused of 'Living Beyond Her Means': 'She Wants the Best of Everything'
- 'So Overbearing': Kris Jenner Has Been 'Meddling' in Kylie Jenner’s Romance With Timothée Chalamet: Source
- Kylie Jenner Fans Suspect Vacation Photos Are Proof the Reality TV Star Is Still Dating Timothée Chalamet Despite Split Rumors
Supporters of the celebs have suspected they own matching Cartier LOVE Collection jewelry, so the fact that Jenner donned her bangle may have been a subtle message.
Last year, Chalamet wore the coordinating necklace in an interview.
Meanwhile, others believe the pair are going strong, especially after Kim Kardashian uploaded a video of the family’s Easter tablescape.
"They really blurred out Timothée’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one person on X wrote.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" another shared.