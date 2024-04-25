OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoNEWS

Kylie Jenner 'Not Pregnant' With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Baby as Pair Continues Long-Distance Relationship

ok split taylor
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram/MEGA
By:

Apr. 25 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Kylie Jenner will not be welcoming baby No. 3 anytime soon!

After tons of speculation The Kardashians star was pregnant with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's child, sources shut down the rumors.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie bob
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is a mother-of-two.

“Kylie is not pregnant,” an insider confirmed of the 26-year-old mom-of-two, who shares Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.

Discussion over Jenner possibly expecting another child began after comedian Daniel Tosh made the claim in early April. The hearsay then resurfaced this week when an X account went viral for a post which read, “Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant, expecting baby with Timothée Chalamet.”

Article continues below advertisement

Additionally, Jenner and Chalamet are still dating despite the two rarely being seen together.

“Kylie and Timothée have been keeping in touch while he’s been in [Manhattan] filming and are still together,” an insider revealed, referencing how the Call Me By Your Name star is currently in production on A Complete Unknown, a biopic about Bob Dylan.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee chalamet
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first romantically linked in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the actor and brunette beauty were thought to have split because they stopped making public appearances after debuting their romance at the January 2024 Golden Globes.

However, some internet sleuths were able to pick up on a few things they believed proved the lovebirds were still together.

Article continues below advertisement

After posting some stunning vacation pics on April 9, fans suspected the bracelet Jenner was wearing indicted the pair was going strong.

"She has her bracelet on!!! Def still with Timmy!" one user penned.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie fashion week

Kylie Jenner shares her kids with ex Travis Scott.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

Supporters of the celebs have suspected they own matching Cartier LOVE Collection jewelry, so the fact that Jenner donned her bangle may have been a subtle message.

Last year, Chalamet wore the coordinating necklace in an interview.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee
Source: mega

Timothée Chalamet is an Oscar-nominated actor.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, others believe the pair are going strong, especially after Kim Kardashian uploaded a video of the family’s Easter tablescape.

"They really blurred out Timothée’s name tag and no one else’s. So obvious. He’s sitting beside Kylie Jenner and you can see the 'T' and how long his name is on the card. How come no one else’s name was blurred out except for that ONE card right beside Kylie? #HappyEaster," one person on X wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Kim Kardashian blurred out Timothée’s name on his name card. He is sitting right next to Kylie Jenner for Easter Sunday. His name tag is the only one that is blurred out but we can still see 'Ti' in his name 😂. Thanks, Kim!" another shared.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.