Kylie Jenner 'Not Pregnant' With Boyfriend Timothée Chalamet's Baby as Pair Continues Long-Distance Relationship

“Kylie is not pregnant,” an insider confirmed of the 26-year-old mom-of-two, who shares Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, with ex Travis Scott.

Discussion over Jenner possibly expecting another child began after comedian Daniel Tosh made the claim in early April. The hearsay then resurfaced this week when an X account went viral for a post which read, “Kylie Jenner is rumored to be pregnant, expecting baby with Timothée Chalamet.”