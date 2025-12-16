Did Timothée Chalamet Make His Debut on Girlfriend Kylie Jenner’s Instagram After 2 Years of Dating? See the Telling Photo
Dec. 16 2025, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Did Kylie Jenner finally showcase her relationship with Timothée Chalamet on Instagram?
The reality star, 28, appeared to subtly feature the actor, 29, in a Tuesday, December 16, carousel.
Instead of posting his face, Jenner held what was believed to be her boyfriend’s hand, which extended toward her from outside the camera lens. She pretended to bite his fingers as she glanced provocatively off to the side.
Jenner stunned in a red latex maxi dress while situated in front of a fireplace adorned with Christmas lights. Elsewhere in the photo dump, she sipped on a can of vodka soda from her brand Sprinter.
“Sleigh,” the star captioned her post.
Fans were quick to notice that Chalamet may have made his debut on her page.
“Timothy [sic] hand sighting,” one person wrote, while another questioned, “Who’s hand is that 🫴🏻?"
Kylie Jenner Makes Red Carpet Appearance at Timothée Chalamet's Movie Premiere
The Dune star’s social media appearance comes just one week after he coordinated outfits with Jenner at the premiere of his film Marty Supreme on Monday, December 8. The duo wore head-to-toe orange leather looks from Chrome Hearts as they wrapped their arms around each other on the red carpet.
However, according to body language expert Judi James, the affection appeared to be unequal.
"The romantic signals look one-sided here. Kylie clearly looks happy to depict and define a smitten, romantic relationship, but Timothée's poses make him look less keen to be seen as any form of celebrity show-pony," James told an outlet.
The expert pointed out how Chalamet’s "hands and his body poses suggest hesitancy here. His fingers lightly touch onto Kylie's torso while she looks happy to cling, and he puts far less effort into any active poses of intimacy. His facial expression clearly defines him as being in a happy upbeat mood but these are social smiles for the camera rather than Kylie's more meaningful, narrative-spinning 'look of love' created by her softened features and eye expression here."
James added, "We can see Kylie working their poses, positioning his hand onto her hip and then lifting and replacing it when they change pose. She seems to be the one designing the poses and steering him into position while he just stands and grins amiably."
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Fuel Breakup Rumors
The couple sparked breakup rumors in November when the film star skipped Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday party. Chalamet’s absence was reportedly due to filming Dune: Part Three.
“He admires Kris, but the Kardashian machine scares him,” a source noted, per columnist Rob Shuter. “He’d rather stay home with Kylie, order sushi, and watch movies than mingle with billionaires in tuxedos.”
An insider confirmed, “They are very much still together. Big events like that just aren’t Timothée’s thing. He’s shy, private, and honestly a little overwhelmed by the whole Kardashian media circus. The red carpets, the cameras, the noise — it’s not him.”