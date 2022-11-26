Kylie Jenner Flaunts Bikini Body After Months Of Covering Up Her Postpartum Figure: Photos

Comfortable in her skin! On a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner insisted she felt "really good" about her physique, declaring "there's nothing’s stopping" her from wearing skin-baring ensembles since she's happily "embracing my [postpartum] body" after giving birth to her second child in February.

Nonetheless, at the time, she was still sticking to more modest attire, but on Thanksgiving, she didn't shy away from showing off her curves.