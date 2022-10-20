'Baby Blues': Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Postpartum Mental Health Struggles
Even boss lady Kylie Jenner faces mental health issues from time to time.
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, the mother-of-two opened up about her painful experience of "the baby blues" following the birth of her son with Travis Scott, 31, in February.
“It’s been really hard,” revealed the 25-year-old in the Thursday, October 20, episode of the show.
Kendall Jenner, 26, sympathized with her sister and suggested Kylie's hormones were "probably all over the place" after giving birth.
“I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained of the debilitating first moments at home with her newborn.
“But I feel better mentally,” added Kylie at the time the episode was filmed in April. “I’m not crying everyday so that’s great. I don’t have bad days with my body, I have bad days mentally.”
“I’m not a doctor, but I read on Google [that] they call it baby blues when it doesn’t last past six weeks," explained the brunette bombshell in a confessional interview. "After about six weeks, I started to feel better, but I definitely had a case of the blues.”
After finally having her emotions a bit more under control, Kylie admitted she hadn't had a fun night in almost a year.
Kendall continued to try and console her sister with an invitation to an 818 Tequila event in Las Vegas — but the reality star decided to stay home last minute and spend time with her newborn and 4-year-old daughter, Stormi.
OK! previously reported Kylie's postpartum difficulties, as she took to Instagram in March to connect with her followers about the gloomy journey.
"I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it's very hard," the stunning celebrity stated. "This experience for me personally has been a lot harder than with my daughter."
“It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy,” Kylie continued in her Instagram Story from Tuesday, March 15. “I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that because... for other moms going through it right now, I think we can go on the internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and put the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either."
The Kardashians airs Thursdays on Hulu.