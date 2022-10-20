'Baby Blues': Kylie Jenner Gets Candid About Postpartum Mental Health Struggles

“It’s been really hard,” revealed the 25-year-old in the Thursday, October 20, episode of the show.

Kendall Jenner, 26, sympathized with her sister and suggested Kylie's hormones were "probably all over the place" after giving birth.

KYLIE JENNER & TRAVIS SCOTT MATCH IN ALL-BLACK OUTFITS WHILE ENJOYING DATE NIGHT IN WEST HOLLYWOOD — PHOTOS

“I cried for, like, three weeks … every day to the point where I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad,” the Kylie Cosmetics founder explained of the debilitating first moments at home with her newborn.