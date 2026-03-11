Kylie Jenner Gives Racy 'Hot Girl Poker' Tutorial in Nothing But a Bra: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner is betting on fans to learn poker from her. The reality star, 28, gave a game tutorial in a Wednesday, March 11, video for Vanity Fair. Jenner wore nothing but a busty black bra as she leaned over a table to deal chips and cards.

Source: Vanity Fair/YouTube Kylie Jenner stripped down to her intimates for a racy video.

“The thrill of winning is the best. It’s like Christmas morning. It’s like your kids being born…just kidding,” she joked. Jenner detailed how she learned how to play poker two years ago on a “friend trip,” where all the boys were playing and she “didn’t understand it.” “They just taught me how to play. And then I started watching tournaments, and that’s when I became obsessed,” she explained. “I think I’m very competitive, and I like to win, so it just feels, really, really good when you’re up.” The Kardashians star flashed a cheeky grin as she called intimates her “normal poker outfit.” When asked whether she’s good at bluffing, she refused to answer.

Kylie Jenner Wants to Have More Kids as Timothée Chalamet Romance Heats Up

Source: Vanity Fair/YouTube Kylie Jenner admitted she typically wears a bra during poker.

Jenner’s raunchy poker tutorial accompanies a new Vanity Fair cover story released on Wednesday morning. In her interview, the star, who is dating Timothée Chalamet, revealed she’s open to expanding her family. “In the last years of my 20s, I want to focus on just me, my businesses, my work, traveling with my kids, enjoying my kids, and then…I do want to have more kids,” dished the mom, who shares Stormi, 8, and Aire, 4, with ex Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner Is Branching Out Into Acting

Source: Vanity Fair/YouTube Kylie Jenner gave a poker tutorial.

Jenner also said she’s eager to continue pursuing acting following her stint in Charli XCX’s mockumentary, The Moment. “I’ve actually gotten a few scripts, nothing that I feel is right yet, but I 100 percent want to do more,” the makeup mogul spilled. “I really like comedy. I think I’m good at it. Maybe next time I talk to you, I’ll be the lead of an action movie!”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner worked on a mockumentary with Charli XCX.

Jenner admitted that the vision behind her scene was entirely her own. “I was like, ‘Well, if you want me to be in it, I would love to.’ I felt like it was a comfortable avenue for me because I knew him, I know Charli, and I felt like for my first thing, this would be the perfect fit,” she explained. “They came back, and Charli was really excited, and they legitimately wrote me into the script, and I was like, 'Oh s---. Now I have to do it.'”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner stars in 'The Moment.'