Kylie Jenner revealed that when her son Aire was born in 2022, she had a lot of names in mind for him — but just couldn't make up her mind.

“My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’ And I’m like ‘No.’ And she’s like, ‘That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.’ And I’m like: ‘You know what, we are not doing this again,'" the reality star, 27, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, shared in a new interview, which was released on Tuesday, August 13.