Kylie Jenner Reveals She Called Son Aire a Different Name 'for a Long Time' — and It Wasn't Wolf

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner revealed she called her son, Aire, a different name 'for a long time.'

By:

Aug. 13 2024, Published 11:06 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner revealed that when her son Aire was born in 2022, she had a lot of names in mind for him — but just couldn't make up her mind.

“My son’s name was actually Knight for a long time and my daughter, still to this day, is like, ‘Do you remember when Aire’s name was Knight?’ And I’m like ‘No.’ And she’s like, ‘That was so funny, Mom. I like Knight better.’ And I’m like: ‘You know what, we are not doing this again,'" the reality star, 27, who shares daughter Stormi and son Aire with ex Travis Scott, shared in a new interview, which was released on Tuesday, August 13.

kylie jenner aire different name
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner shares two children with ex Travis Scott.

Elsewhere in the new interview with British Vogue, the makeup mogul shared she suffered from postpartum depression after giving birth to both her children.

“Stormi’s lasted a year,” she said, adding that Aire's lasted about the same amount of time. “I’m going to be 27, and I’m finally feeling like myself again, and [looking back] I think, being pregnant, I wore sweatpants every day, I didn’t have time to figure out even some of the little things in my life, and then postpartum lasted a year. Mentally, it’s really hard. Hormonally, it’s really hard. I didn’t know how to dress."

kylie jenner aire different name
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The star said she had postpartum depression with her both of her kids.

As she was going through the motions, Jenner admitted it wasn't easy for her give her youngest a moniker she liked.

“It hit me differently both times. Probably with my son it was major baby blues, so I was just so emotional over things that I probably wouldn’t be that emotional about [typically]. On the phone with my mom all day hysterically crying, saying, ‘I can’t figure out his name.’ Now my advice to all my friends having children is pick the name before, because when the hormones hit you can’t make decisions. You can’t,” she shared. “When I met him, he was just the most beautiful thing to me and I couldn’t believe just how perfect he was. I felt like such a failure that I couldn’t name him. He deserved so much more than that. It just really triggered me.”

kylie jenner aire different name
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

The star said she called her son Knight before they changed it to Aire.

Jenner first used the name Wolf in her Instagram announcement at the time, but she later confessed she had a change of heart.

“FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator wrote in March 2022. “WE JUST DIDN’T REALLY FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM.”

kylie jenner aire different name
Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner said she's feeling like herself again after Aire's birth in 2022.

Jenner and Scott, 33, later filed to legally change their child's name to Aire in March 2023.

