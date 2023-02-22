OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner Gets Real With Heartfelt Admission She Thought Postpartum Depression Would 'Never Pass': I 'Experienced It Twice'

Source: @kyliejenner/instagram
Feb. 22 2023, Published 4:15 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is getting real about her postpartum depression after welcoming her second child.

Talking to Vanity Fairy Italy for the March 2023 cover story, published Wednesday, February 22, The Kardashians star, 25, confessed she thought the depression would "never pass," explaining that she "experienced it twice."

Jenner compared the aftermath of both her children's arrival, admitting that the second time around — after she welcomed Aire in February 2022 — was "more manageable" than her “very difficult” first time around following her daughter Stormi's February 2018 birth.

After going through the tough journey, not once, but twice, the reality star offered advice for other women struggling with these same difficult emotions.

"Stay inside that moment, even if it is painful" and “live through that transition without fear of the aftermath," the mother-of-two, who shares her young children with on-again, off-again ex Travis Scott, offered.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added: “I would tell those women not to overthink things and to live all the emotions of that moment to the fullest."

Jenner acknowledged, "I know, in those moments you think that it will never pass, that your body will never be the same as before, that you will never be the same," before promising the emotional storm will pass. "That’s not true: The hormones, the emotions at that stage are much, much more powerful and bigger than you."

"The risk is to miss all the most beautiful things of motherhood as well," the brunette bombshell concluded.

This wasn't the first time Jenner got real about her postpartum depression, admitting to sister Kendall Jenner during an October 2022 episode of her family’s Hulu show that she cried for three straight weeks after welcoming Aire.

“I would be laying in bed and my head would just hurt so bad,” she confessed at the time. “It’s been really hard.”

Calling it "baby blues" in a confessional, Jenner clarified that she "started to feel better” after six weeks.

Almost one year after giving birth to her second child, Jenner finally revealed in January that the former couple named him Aire.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has since shared several snaps of her youngster enjoying the lavish life that being a Kardashian-Jenner offers.

