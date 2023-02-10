Kylie Jenner Shares Throwback Clip Of Herself Dancing On Stage With Gwen Stefani — And The Singer Replies!
Kylie Jenner recalled an epic moment in her life: when she got to dance on stage with Gwen Stefani in 2005 while the singer was on her Harajuku Lovers tour.
In the video, the 25-year-old reality star can be seen singing while she's on a dancer's shoulders.
"A few times I've been around that track so it's not just gonna happen like that," the 53-year-old sang, and then gave the mic over to Jenner, who belted out, "I ain't no Hollaback Girl, I ain't no Hollaback Girl."
"I will neverrrrrr get over this @gwenstefani 😫😫😫😫😍😍😍😍," the Hulu star wrote on her Instagram Stories on Thursday, February 9.
The blonde beauty replied and reposted it on her own social media page, writing, "ur so cute @kyliejenner !! 🥰."
In 2016, the makeup mogul spoke about the amazing memory.
"My first concert ever was Gwen Stefani in 2005!" Jenner previously shared.
"During the 'B-A-N-A-N-A-S' part of 'Hollaback Girl,' she brought a bunch of girls onstage to sing with her," she continued. "One of her backup dancers put me on his shoulders and then Gwen put the mic in front of me to sing. I was so little! But it was cool because I ended up going on Gwen's concert DVD, Harajuku Lovers Live."
Jenner has previously made waves for her voice, especially when she sang "Rise and Shine" to her daughter, Stormi, 5, in 2019.
"We're gonna wake Stormi up and get out of here, and show you guys her room," the mom-of-two said at the time.
Other celebrities also got a kick out of the tune, including Ariana Grande, who said, “Can I sample" as she covered the song on social media.
The brunette babe was also caught singing at a New Year's Eve party this year, but fans couldn't help but point out how off she was.
"Beyoncé is shaking," one person said, while another said, "I love Kylie but Beyoncé shouldn't worry at all LOL."
"So corny and annoying. It’s giving high school teenager after one mikes hard lemonade," a third joked.