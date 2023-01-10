Italian-American Gwen Stefani Doubles Down On Claim She's Japanese

"I said, ‘My God, I’m Japanese and I didn’t know it,'” Stefani — who has absolutely zero ethnic ties to the country — told interviewer Jesa Marie Calaor, who is actually Asian.

She then doubled down on her claim, saying: "I am, you know."

Stefani added during another part of the interview that she identifies as part Asian, but pointed out that she is "a little bit of an Orange County girl, a little bit of a Japanese girl, a little bit of an English girl."