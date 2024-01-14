Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Abs as She Enjoys Fun-Filled Day With Sister Kendall: Photos
Saucy Saturday!
On January 13, Kylie Jenner shared a series of photos showing off her abs as she spent the day with her sister Kendall Jenner.
The Kylie Cosmetics founder uploaded selfies in a tight black two-piece set, which was cropped to display the brunette beauty's toned stomach. The influencer looked into the mirror with a sultry pout as she showed off her whole outfit in a video, giving followers a glimpse of her tall black high heeled boots.
“Was a cute day 🤭,” she captioned the photos, to which fans gushed over the reality TV star.
“Don't know if I wanna be her or be Timmy,” one person wrote, referencing her relationship with Timothée Chalamet, while a second said, “Cute day for a cute girl 🖤.”
A third person accused the 26-year-old of using the weight loss drug Ozempic to achieve her thin figure, saying, “She’s showing that Ozempic works 🤩🤩.”
In another upload from the day, Kylie shared snaps of herself and Kendall with their faces smooshed up against one another as they smiled wide.
“These are our years,” the mother-of-two penned.
“🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 I love these sissies,” one user raved, while another added, “You look like twins 👯❤️❤️.”
The girls’ mother Kris Jenner also left a comment, saying, “My little baby cutie pies 💕💕.”
On top of the two grid posts, Kylie shared photos on her Instagram Story of items of hers and Kendall’s next to each other.
One image showed the girls purses, with one labeled “ky” and the other labeled “kenny.” A snap of their water bottles came next, then sunglasses, jewelry and wallets, all labeled accordingly.
As OK! previously reported, Kylie’s fun-filled day with Kendall came after she created tons of buzz for publicly attending the Golden Globes as her boyfriend’s date.
Although The Kardashians star, skipped the red carpet, she and her new beau sat together at the event and were even caught on camera kissing.
Following to big night, one insider spilled details about the latest it couple.
The insider began by admitting the two "may seem like opposites," but their romance has been growing stronger day by day.
“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," the source said of the duo, who were first romantically linked in April 2023.
"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him," they noted. "They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship."
The lovebirds are also apparently “super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included," according to the insider.
"On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," they spilled. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."