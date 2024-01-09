OK Magazine
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's Romance Is 'Super Serious,' Kris Jenner Thinks They Have 'So Much Potential': Insider

kylie jenner timothee chalamets romance super serious kris jenner potential
Source: cbs;mega
By:

Jan. 9 2024, Published 2:12 p.m. ET

Though an insider acknowledged Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet "may seem like opposites," the pair's relationship is growing stronger by the day.

“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," a source spilled to a news outlet of the pair, who first sparked romance buzz in April 2023.

kylie jenner timothee chalamets romance super serious kris jenner potential
Source: mega

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the 2024 Golden Globes together.

"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him," the insider continued. "They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship."

While fans thought the two may just be a fling or rebound for Jenner, 26, after her split from baby daddy Travis Scott, 32, the source said the young stars "are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included."

kylie jenner timothee chalamets romance super serious kris jenner potential
Source: cbs

The pair began seeing each other in April 2023.

"On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," the insider added. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."

kylie jenner timothee chalamets romance super serious kris jenner potential
Source: mega

An insider said Kris Jenner approves of her daughter's boyfriend.

The update comes shortly after the lovebirds attended the Sunday, January 7, Golden Globes together, where they packed on the PDA at their table despite refraining from walking the red carpet together.

The makeup mogul also showed support for the Oscar nominee, 28, when she and her mom snuck into a premiere of Wonka to sit with the star.

“He is very supportive of her career and she of his,” a separate insider noted. “They both try to attend important events for each other."

As OK! reported, one insider previously claimed the mom-of-two was "concerned" her busy lifestyle would scare off the actor, but that was never an issue.

"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," an insider admitted this past summer. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."

kylie jenner timothee chalamets romance super serious kris jenner potential
Source: mega

The reality star has two kids with ex Travis Scott.

The source also spilled that the NYC native is "great" with Kylie's two kids, daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire — who turns 2 in February — whom she co-parents with her ex.

"He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind," the insider said of Timothée. "He's great with [her kids]. They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he's always at the house and staying over."

People reported on Kris' approval of Kylie's 'serious' romance with Timothée.

