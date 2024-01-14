'Excited' Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Have Been Traveling to See Each Other' in Order to Make Their Relationship Work
Despite Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s jam-packed schedules, the pair has been carving out as much time together as possible as their romances blossoms.
“Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work,” the insider spilled, noting how the Oscar nominated actor just finished promoting his new film Wonka as the reality TV star recently dropped her fashion line Khy.
“She is really excited to see where this relationship goes,” they added.
As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds were most recently caught kissing on camera while they attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards together on Sunday, January 7.
The 28-year-old Call Me By Your Name alum and the 26-year-old mother-of-two wore coordinated ensembles for the occasion, as Jenner stepped out in a black sequined and lace dress, while Chalamet sported a black sequined suit jacket, black pants and a black shirt.
Although the celebs sat together, Chalamet walked the red carpet solo and Jenner chose to skip the carpet.
The couple generated a lot of buzz at the event, especially after fans were convinced Selena Gomez was snubbed by Jenner after asking to take a photo with the Dune star.
In a clip from the awards show, fans and online lip-readers were convinced the “Single Soon” singer told friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, "I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie Jenner] said, 'no.'"
The pop icon and her pal both reacted in astonishment by the comment made by Gomez.
However, Chalamet shut down the rumors on Monday, January 8, when speaking with TMZ.
"Are you and Selena cool?" they asked Chalamet, to which he replied, "Yeah, of course."
"Do Selena and Kylie have beef?" the reporter pried, to which Chalamet shut down the speculation, saying, "No."
"They are good, right?" they queried.
"All good," he confirmed.
Gomez also denied the rumors, claiming she was telling her pals about another friend's hookup.
Though another insider acknowledged Jenner and the movie star "may seem like opposites," their love is growing each day.
“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," they said of the duo, who were first romantically linked in April 2023.
"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him," they explained. "They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship."
“[They] are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included," the source added.
"On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," the insider shared. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."
