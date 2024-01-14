OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kylie Jenner
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Excited' Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet 'Have Been Traveling to See Each Other' in Order to Make Their Relationship Work

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 14 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Despite Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s jam-packed schedules, the pair has been carving out as much time together as possible as their romances blossoms.

Article continues below advertisement
timothee
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were spotted kissing at the 2024 Golden Globes.

“Kylie and Timothée have been traveling to see each other to make it work,” the insider spilled, noting how the Oscar nominated actor just finished promoting his new film Wonka as the reality TV star recently dropped her fashion line Khy.

“She is really excited to see where this relationship goes,” they added.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the lovebirds were most recently caught kissing on camera while they attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards together on Sunday, January 7.

The 28-year-old Call Me By Your Name alum and the 26-year-old mother-of-two wore coordinated ensembles for the occasion, as Jenner stepped out in a black sequined and lace dress, while Chalamet sported a black sequined suit jacket, black pants and a black shirt.

Although the celebs sat together, Chalamet walked the red carpet solo and Jenner chose to skip the carpet.

The couple generated a lot of buzz at the event, especially after fans were convinced Selena Gomez was snubbed by Jenner after asking to take a photo with the Dune star.

Article continues below advertisement
kyliej
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner were first romantically linked in April 2023.

In a clip from the awards show, fans and online lip-readers were convinced the “Single Soon” singer told friends Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller, "I asked for a picture with him and she [Kylie Jenner] said, 'no.'"

The pop icon and her pal both reacted in astonishment by the comment made by Gomez.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Chalamet shut down the rumors on Monday, January 8, when speaking with TMZ.

"Are you and Selena cool?" they asked Chalamet, to which he replied, "Yeah, of course."

timothee chalamet

Timothée Chalamet is an Oscar nominated actor.

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner
Article continues below advertisement

"Do Selena and Kylie have beef?" the reporter pried, to which Chalamet shut down the speculation, saying, "No."

"They are good, right?" they queried.

"All good," he confirmed.

Gomez also denied the rumors, claiming she was telling her pals about another friend's hookup.

Article continues below advertisement
kylie jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner shares two kids with ex Travis Scott.

Though another insider acknowledged Jenner and the movie star "may seem like opposites," their love is growing each day.

“They’re both real with each other and things have been easy and fun," they said of the duo, who were first romantically linked in April 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

"Timothée reminds Kylie to live in a very ‘present' way, and she really likes that about him," they explained. "They both push each other to be better people and that’s a constant thing in their relationship."

“[They] are super serious and very involved with each other’s day to day lives, family on both sides included," the source added.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"On Kylie’s side, Kris [Jenner] and Kim [Kardashian] are especially supportive and think there’s so much potential," the insider shared. "His family also sees how happy she makes him. They’re definitely beyond the ‘just having fun’ point of the relationship. Everyone on both sides sees definite potential for something real here."

Life & Style reported on the couple making time to see each other.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.