Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat on Instagram again — this time with a sultry mirror snap that barely left anything to the imagination. The beauty mogul, 28, dropped the steamy shot to her Stories on Tuesday, August 12, rocking a plunging leopard-print bikini top and a white towel slung low around her waist. She finished the look with fluffy brown slides, a glossy maroon handbag draped over her arm, as her signature long black waves cascaded in loose, messy curls.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner wore a leopard bikini top in her latest Instagram post.

Holding up her phone in what looked like a sleek studio space, Jenner added the cheeky caption, “leaving my shoot like this,” hinting that the hot look came straight off a recent photo set.

The thirst trap comes just days after Jenner served major birthday glam for her 28th. On Saturday, August 9, The Kardashians star stepped out in a low-cut black crop top with sheer, flowy sleeves for her big night.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The Khy founder celebrated her 28th birthday with a backyard dinner.

She paired the skin-baring piece with jeans, flip-flops, and a Western-style black buckle belt. She then posed in her driveway with the sunlight catching her hair. She officially celebrated on Sunday, August 10, with a backyard dinner hosted by her sister Kendall Jenner. Hailey Bieber and a crew of close friends and family were there. The long dining table, set up on the lawn, was decked out in red-and-white bouquets, candles and floral-painted plates.

Even the massive cake — covered in raspberries and daisies — matched the theme. Kylie blew out her candles next to Hailey, who had her phone out to record the sweet moment. "I have the best sister @kendalljenner," Kylie gushed.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kendall Jenner hosted her sister's party.

The birthday spread was next level, thanks to Chef Khristianne U, who whipped up frittata, olives, pita bread and a tomato and corn salad. Earlier in the day, Kylie kept things cozy with grilled cheese topped with “Happy Birthday Kylie!” written in ketchup, an IV drip session and cuddle time with her 7-year-old daughter Stormi while admiring a sprinkle and jelly bean-covered cake.

Later, Kylie linked up with her crew — including Stassie Karanikalaou and the Rhode founder — for a round-table singalong to Justin Bieber’s new track “Yukon.” At one point, Kylie kept messing up the lyrics, which had her friends cracking up.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram;@eitakylie/Instagram Kylie Jenner and her friends sang Justin Bieber’s new song together.