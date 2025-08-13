PHOTOS Kylie Jenner Pulls Down Her Pants in Revealing Loungewear: See the Hot Photos Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination as she exposed her body in a loungewear set. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 13 2025, Published 5:08 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner is keeping up with her style game. Just days after turning 28, the reality star stripped down to a strapless crop top that barely covered her chest on Tuesday, August 12. Jenner placed her hands on the top of her gray leggings and started to pull them down. She bared her toned midriff in the sultry attire as she gazed toward her large car.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner is dropping new cotton basis for KHY.

The Kardashians star published a selfie in the same look as well. She mugged for the camera, exposing her cleavage in the cotton set. Jenner exhibited several new outfits from her KHY clothing brand, including a navy, skintight one-piece. She snapped a mirror selfie in the figure-hugging jumpsuit, which she paired with flip-flops, black sunglasses and a Casetify phone case. The look nearly slipped off her shoulders as she cuddled up on a white couch with her dog. For the third ensemble, Jenner introduced a gray, strapless mini dress with twisted fabric on the bodice. Her long black curls fell over her décolletage as she posed in the skimpy frock.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner showed off her hourglass waist in a bodycon dress.

"We’re expanding our twist collection with the coziest cotton elevated basics for @khy dropping tomorrow 08/13," Jenner captioned the post. "So excited🤭🤍," KHY commented. Other fans, however, weren't as enthusiastic. "The most unrealistic line of clothing everrrrr. Only chicks with perfect bodies can wear this s--- but aiight go off," one user wrote.

Kylie Jenner's Bikini Photoshoot

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner bared her assets in an animal-print bikini.

On Tuesday evening, Jenner bared her chest in a leopard-print bikini top and nothing but a towel tied around her waist. She accessorized with a maroon crocodile purse and brown fuzzy slippers as she attended a photoshoot. The star sipped from a pink tumbler in between shots while makeup artist Ariel Tejada touched up her glam. "Leaving my shoot like this," she captioned an Instagram Story wearing the swimsuit.

Kylie Jenner's 28th Birthday Party

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner just turned 28 years old.