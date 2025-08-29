Kylie Jenner Nearly Falls Out of Her Skimpy Top in Hot New Video: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner can turn a TikTok trend into a fashion statement. In a new Instagram post, the reality star gave fans a peek at the latest drop from her Khy clothing line while hopping on the viral “Throwing a Fit” trend.

The reality star first appeared in a cozy white bathrobe, mouthing, “I’m so hungry I could throw a fit.” Seconds later, the video cut to her strutting in front of a sleek white studio backdrop in a gray Pierced Bandeau sweetheart top that barely contained her curves. She finished the look with Pierced Cinch pants and a pair of black heels.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner joined the viral 'Throwing a Fit' trend in a new Instagram video.

DIVOU! Kylie Jenner divulgando a nova colaboração da Khy com a designer Grace Ling. pic.twitter.com/kLdzKcu24m — Mídia Access (@MidiaAccess) August 28, 2025

“new @khy x @gracelingofficial just dropped on khy.com 🩶,” Jenner captioned the post.

Fans didn’t waste any time flooding the comments section. “She’s literally perfection, I can’t deal 😭😍,” one follower gushed, while another added, “OH YEAHH MAMACITA.” “Mother is mothering,” a third raved. “You are so gorgeous🤗😩,” a fan wrote. “Queen joins the trend,” another jumped in.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star first appeared in a white bathrobe before changing into a gray Pierced Bandeau top and Pierced Cinch pants.

The hot new pieces come from Jenner’s collaboration with Grace Ling, a fashion label known for mixing 3D-printing and CGI technology into couture. On the Khy website, the line is described as “defined by eccentric elegance and intelligent femininity,” with each design “crafted from a silky bamboo jersey with a fluid drape.”

The statement continued, “Exclusively designed by Kylie Jenner and Grace Ling, the collection reimagines confidence through bold silhouettes, sculptural details, and fabrics that balance softness with strength.”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The outfit is part of her new Khy x Grace Ling collection.

Jenner opened up about what it was like working with the rising designer. “Grace brings such a distinct perspective to fashion, and I loved seeing her vision come to life in this collection,” Jenner, Creative Director and Co-Founder of Khy, shared. “Our goal was to create pieces that make you feel strong and confident while still being easy to wear. The collection is bold, feminine and timeless, with pieces you’ll want to live in.”

Ling also explained the inspiration behind the collab. “This collaboration is for the young woman, a dreamer, aspiring to unique success. This collection is for the girl who wants to be s--- for herself, not necessarily for someone else,” said Ling. “For me, fashion is often a form of manifestation. I buy pieces that give me a certain feeling, reminders of who I want to be and where I’m going. I hope that this collaboration serves that purpose.”

Source: MEGA Grace Ling described the collab as empowering clothing for women who want to feel confident in themselves.

She continued in an interview with CR Fashion, “I’ve been working with the Kardashians’ stylists for a while now, so the collaboration with Kylie happened very naturally. Even before I launched my brand, when I was still in school, I always admired — not just because she’s an ‘It girl,’ but for her intelligence as a businesswoman. I’ve always thought she was one of the smartest, and I wanted to learn from that. This project became a way to merge our strengths and create something that felt both empowering and accessible.”