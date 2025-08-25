Kylie Jenner Flaunts Cleavage in Lavish Sports Car: See the Hot Photos

Kylie Jenner sizzled in racy selfies from the driver's seat of a sports car.

Jenner exposed her cleavage in the casual top as she posed inside a car with bright orange seats. She flashed a tiny "4:43" tattoo on her inner forearm, dedicated to the time her daughter, Stormi , was born.

The Kardashians star, 28, bared her chest in a plunging white tank top on Sunday, August 24.

The reality star shared a photo dump of selfies from inside the vehicle, as well as a close-up shot of the wheel and engine. She published a short video clip from the driver's seat on her Instagram Story as well, set to Bill Withers ' "Ain't No Sunshine."

Two days prior, the Kylie Cosmetics founder bared her backside in another seductive snapshot , also donning a white tank top. This time, her nipples were fully exposed as she turned around and flaunted her assets in low-rise True Religion jeans. Jenner snapped a selfie with a mirrored Casetify phone case and carried a large black tote on her shoulder.

On Thursday, August 21, the mom-of-two shocked fans when she nearly stripped fully nude to promote her Cosmic 2.0 fragrance. Jenner appeared to be almost naked, solely dressed in a strapless top, while crouching next to an oversized perfume bottle. She leaned her head into her hand and mugged for the camera with a full face of glam.

"Kylie’s signature summer scent: cosmic 2.0 🩶 shop at kyliecosmetics.com and at @ultabeauty!" Kylie Cosmetics captioned their founder's sultry advertisement.

On Tuesday, August 12, Jenner promoted her new KHY loungewear in more provocative snaps. She pulled down her gray leggings as she flaunted her curves in a matching strapless top by a car. In a different snapshot, she exposed her hourglass figure in a tight navy jumpsuit.

"We’re expanding our twist collection with the coziest cotton elevated basics for @khy dropping tomorrow 08/13," she captioned her post.