Kylie Jenner's Style Has 'Definitely Evolved' Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance, Admits Fashion Influencer Gianna Christine
As an NYC influencer, Gianna Christine was more than impressed by Kylie Jenner's courtside ensembles at multiple New York Knicks games last month!
In recent years, fans have noticed a switch-up in the Kylie Cosmetics founder's style. And while many social media users insist the change is a result of her moving on from Travis Scott with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Christine believes it more so has to do with Jenner "always" being the "queen of trends" in the first place.
The Manhattan-based content creator sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about Jenner's impressive fashion taste while discussing her favorite parts about being an influencer in the Big Apple.
Has Kylie Jenner Been Timmy-Fied?
"Her style has definitely evolved, but I think that has more to do with the cultural moment than her relationships," says Christine — who thinks Jenner has transformed her wardrobe on her own and not with the help of a man.
"Kylie’s always been the queen of trends — she knows how to reinvent her look in a way that feels both fresh and still authentically her," she adds. "Whether she’s leaning into high-glam streetwear or embracing an understated luxury vibe, she knows how to pivot with intention and keep the fashion conversation centered around her."
Kylie Jenner Is the 'Queen of Trends'
According to Christine, Jenner's "style shift says a lot about her evolution."
"Transitioning from radiant, full-glam red carpet moments like the Oscars to effortless, laid-back looks courtside at the Knicks or wandering the Westside Highway, she’s embracing both her star power and her grounded, authentic self," the NYC fashion influencer praises. "It’s a true reflection of her confidence and versatility."
Zendaya Is Gianna Christine's Fashion Role Model
"I’ve always looked up to Zendaya," Christine admits. "She’s been using fashion as a powerful storytelling tool for years, and her choices are always incredibly intentional. Zendaya’s personal style is bold and distinctive; she masterfully blends confidence and character-driven looks, often reinterpreting vintage influences to create a deeper connection to the history behind the garments. She consistently inspires others to embrace their individuality and push fashion boundaries."
As for the most surprising celebrity style in Hollywood right now? Christine would have to say Chappell Roan.
The "Pink Pony Club" singer "consistently surprises" Christine with "her avant-garde approach to style."
"Whether she’s commanding the stage in a theatrical costume or turning heads in her dramatic red carpet outfits, she's never afraid to take risks and experiment with new, unexpected looks," the social media star notes.
Influencer Gianna Christine Loves Living in NYC
For Christine, living in NYC has truly influenced her impressive taste in fashion. She also just loves being a New Yorker in general!
"I love how everything’s so close together — you can just walk downstairs and be right where the action is," she gushes. "There’s always something happening, whether it’s an exhibition, premiere, festival, or a new pop-up. One time, I was out vintage shopping in Brooklyn and stumbled onto the set of the S-- and the City reboot! The city’s energy is truly unbeatable."