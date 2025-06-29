Kylie Jenner's Style Has 'Definitely Evolved' Amid Timothée Chalamet Romance, Admits Fashion Influencer Gianna Christine

As an NYC influencer, Gianna Christine was more than impressed by Kylie Jenner's courtside ensembles at multiple New York Knicks games last month!

In recent years, fans have noticed a switch-up in the Kylie Cosmetics founder's style. And while many social media users insist the change is a result of her moving on from Travis Scott with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet, Christine believes it more so has to do with Jenner "always" being the "queen of trends" in the first place.

The Manhattan-based content creator sits down for an exclusive chat with OK! about Jenner's impressive fashion taste while discussing her favorite parts about being an influencer in the Big Apple.