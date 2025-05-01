or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Kylie Jenner
PHOTOS

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Caught Locking Lips During L.A. Lakers Game: See the PDA-Filled Photos

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were caught locking lips during an L.A. Lakers game.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 11:19 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were caught locking lips during a night out at the Los Angeles Lakers game on April 30.

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have reportedly been talking about getting married.

The couple appeared happier than ever, donning smiles throughout the evening, holding hands, touching each other and kissing.

Jenner kept her look casual for the evening, sporting a white tank top and black leather pants, while Chalamet wore Timberland boots, black jeans and a T-shirt that honored the late Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant.

As OK! reported, a source close to the couple noted Chalamet’s been getting close to Jenner’s kids as engagement rumors swirl.

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner packed on the PDA during the L.A. Lakers game.

"[Timothée] loves Kylie's kids, and they have gotten close," the insider confirmed to ET. "He feels lucky to be able to share a bond with them and is also respectful of her co-parenting relationship with Travis [Scott]."

"Timothée wants a family of his own one day but isn't rushing anything," they added.

Another source spoke to Life & Style, revealing Jenner “has her heart set on marrying” Chalamet.

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Kris Jenner is reportedly supportive of Kylie Jenner's relationship with Timothée Chalamet.

Although her mom, Kris Jenner, supports her relationship, the insider noted she is advising her daughter to take her time and prepare a prenup before spending forever with the actor.

"Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation: she needs to protect her bank account," they said. "Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers, and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron-clad prenup."

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

Photo of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner want to 'spend the rest of their lives together,' an insider claimed.

As OK! shared on April 6, Timothée and Kylie have been reportedly having conversations about walking down the aisle.

"Nobody predicted when Timmy started dating Kylie that it would become this intense, serious, pre-marital relationship, but that’s exactly what has happened and both of them do say they want to spend the rest of their lives together," an insider spilled to a news outlet.

Photo of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet
Source: MEGA

A source claimed an engagement between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner will happen 'sooner rather than later.'

"They’re not hedging that kind of talk or beating around the bush about it — it’s right out there in the open among their personal circle that an engagement is going to happen, sooner rather than later," the source noted.

Photo of Kylie Jenner
Source: MEGA

An insider claimed Kylie Jenner is 'playing for keeps' when it comes to Timothée Chalamet.

The source added the reality star is "playing for keeps and he totally recognizes that."

Rumors about the pair being an item began in April 2023 after they met at Paris Fashion Week that February, and they have been smitten with one another ever since.

