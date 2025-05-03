Kylie Jenner Nearly Spills Out of Sensational Red Mini Dress During Girls' Night Out With Hailey Bieber: Photos
Wowzers!
Kylie Jenner sure knows how to showstop, and in a new Instagram post, she proved that she is that girl. The 27-year-old beauty mogul shut down the internet with over 10K comments under her Insta montage on Thursday, May 1.
Jenner looked stunning in her red Jacquemus mini dress, which she nearly spilled out of. Though her straps appeared to be almost bursting at the seams, the bodycon number stayed put as she posed for a photoshoot on a balcony.
The superstar paired her hot frock with a chunky gold bracelet and large hoop earrings. As the camera captured her sensational beauty, her wavy hair flowed effortlessly in the wind.
Jenner’s sensual snaps were taken in Miami, Fla., where she joined Hailey Bieber and friends to support her gal pal as she held a private event for her skincare brand, Rhode.
In photos shared of their dinner at Casadonna, Jenner, Bieber, Anastasia Karanikolaou and other celebs could be seen smiling as they enjoyed their cocktails and Italian cuisine.
According to an insider, The Kardashians star and Bieber were “acting like besties” the entire night. “They took selfies and reapplied the Rhode lip tint together, casually touching up their makeup between conversations.
At one point, Hailey slid closer to Kylie at the dinner table to gather everyone in for a group photo, eventually settling beside her for the rest of the meal,” the source revealed to Page Six.
While Jenner dropped jaws in her red dress, Bieber opted for a unique silver ensemble. The new mom shared a meme to her Instagram Story, where she gave her upcycled Marine Serre mini dress a quick shoutout. Though she looked glamorous, at one point in the night, Bieber changed into a flirty crystal mesh Dolce & Gabbana garment.
Jenner’s girls’ night out comes after she was spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers game on April 30 with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet. The couple packed on the PDA with plenty of courtside kisses.
Though the twosome is reportedly headed toward marriage, an insider told Life & Style that Jenner’s mom, Kris Jenner, has reservations for her youngest daughter.
“Her mom is salivating and all for it, with one huge stipulation: she needs to protect her bank account,” they said. “Timothée is obviously very rich by most people’s standards, but his net worth is a fraction of hers, and Kris is very clear that has to be taken into consideration with an iron-clad prenup.”