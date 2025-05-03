Kylie Jenner Nearly Spills Out of Sensational Red Mini Dress During Girls' Night Out With Hailey Bieber: Photos

Wowzers!

Kylie Jenner sure knows how to showstop, and in a new Instagram post, she proved that she is that girl. The 27-year-old beauty mogul shut down the internet with over 10K comments under her Insta montage on Thursday, May 1.

Jenner looked stunning in her red Jacquemus mini dress, which she nearly spilled out of. Though her straps appeared to be almost bursting at the seams, the bodycon number stayed put as she posed for a photoshoot on a balcony.