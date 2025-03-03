or
10 of Kylie Jenner's Sultriest Bikini Moments: See the Hot Photos

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is the youngest sister in the Kardashian-Jenner family, but she proves she is a bikini goddess with her sizzling snaps!

March 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner Displayed Her Curves

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is the youngest of the Kardashian siblings.

In an August 2024 post, Kylie Jenner presented a sultry look in a light blue bikini and sleek hairstyle while sitting at the edge of a pool amid backlash over her swimwear line.

One fan gushed, "What a pretty girl ❤️."

"My favourite one 😍," a second wrote, while a third user commented, "You in any blue... GODDESS! ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍🔥."

She Flaunted Her Assets

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She started appearing on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians' when she was 10.

Jenner shared another sizzling post to promote khy's satin swim collection.

In the snaps, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum sizzled in a crisscross one-piece swimsuit with daring cutouts that highlighted her voluptuous figure.

What a Beauty!

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She is the youngest daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Jenner.

The mom-of-two looked cute as she posed in a white bikini top and a matching bubble skirt. She completed her beach look with a wide-brimmed straw hat.

"wishin i was still hereee ☀️," she wrote in the caption.

Kylie Jenner Is a Ray of Sunshine

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner started her business empire with Kylie Lip Kits in 2015.

In April 2024, Jenner set pulses racing when she sported a bright orange bikini set, putting on a busty display.

A Sizzling Getaway

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She previously dated Tyga and Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder gave fans a glimpse of her sunny beach outing on Instagram. She soaked up the sun in an eye-popping black-and-white bikini, accentuating her assets.

She simply captioned the post with, "back in paradise."

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner Teased Her Fans

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner is a mom-of-two.

"home away from home," she captioned a smoldering selfie in which she presented her curvaceous physique while wearing a sultry black bikini.

She Left Little to the Imagination

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She has been dating Timothée Chalamet since 2023.

Jenner turned up the heat in a strapless lime green top and matching tiny bottom before dipping in a pool.

Kylie Jenner Put Her Figure on Full Display

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend were first linked romantically in April 2023.

The 27-year-old businesswoman left jaws dropping in a cleavage-baring look in an April 2023 post. She slipped into a vibrant pink bikini and seductively posed for the camera while soaking up the sun in a pool.

"if you need me i’ll be here," she captioned the photos.

Giving a Fierce Look

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

Kylie Jenner often shares bikini photos on her social media pages.

The beauty mogul lounged poolside in a stunning bikini, showcasing her well-endowed frame.

"golden hour baby," Jenner captioned the photoset.

Kylie Jenner Went Back to the Pool

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram

She currently has 394 million followers on Instagram.

Jenner visited her happy place, flaunting her abs and tight stomach in a metallic pink bikini.

