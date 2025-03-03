10 of Kylie Jenner's Sultriest Bikini Moments: See the Hot Photos

In an August 2024 post, Kylie Jenner presented a sultry look in a light blue bikini and sleek hairstyle while sitting at the edge of a pool amid backlash over her swimwear line.

One fan gushed, "What a pretty girl ❤️."

"My favourite one 😍," a second wrote, while a third user commented, "You in any blue... GODDESS! ❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍🔥."