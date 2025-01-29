Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves in a Sheer Leopard Print Ensemble — See the Cheeky Photos
Kylie Jenner is serving a stunning look, yet again!
On Wednesday, January 28, The Kardashians star, 27, shared a series of sultry snaps while wearing a see-through black dress.
In the photos, the brunette beauty posed in a red room with a wooden door as she displayed her backside to the camera. The leopard-printed lace and velvet ensemble hugged the celeb’s curves as she pouted in the bright lights. Jenner also donned a flawless makeup look and had her long dark locks in bouncy waves for the occasion.
“Meow,” Jenner penned alongside the jaw-dropping images.
Fans then flocked to her comments section to share their thoughts on the upload, with one writing, “Purrr 🔥🔥🔥,” while another gushed, “Amazing 😍😍😍😍.”
“All over every vision board I have!!” a third user noted, as a fourth called the makeup mogul, “The Baddest 🔥🔥🔥.”
As OK! previously reported, Jenner’s gorgeous photoshoot came after a source spilled about her romance with Timothée Chalamet, whom she was first romantically linked to in April 2023.
According to the insider, the reality TV star has worries about being the significant other of one of this generation's most famous movie stars.
"Kylie's been coping with it by giving him strict rules. When they’re apart he has to check in with her and she’s even got him sharing his location so that she can keep track of where is," the source spilled. "Obviously, that’s not foolproof because he could easily leave his phone at home if he wanted to sneak around but it does give her some peace of mind. Still, she’s living in a state of anxiety most of the time because she’s so worried about losing him."
The confidante added that Jenner "tries her best not to react to the fact that he’s known as a player amongst his friends, but of course it does get to her.”
With all the attention Chalamet has been getting amid the release of A Complete Unknown, it has been even more difficult for Jenner not to get protective of her romance.
“She knows that anytime she’s not right by his side, there are women throwing themselves at him,” the insider explained. “It’s extra tough because he’s this huge movie star so it’s not just average women that he’s crossing paths with. He's surrounded by gorgeous actresses and models."
Despite her immense success, "it’s impossible not to feel threatened," the source claimed of the mother-of-two, noting Chalamet is like a "kid in a candy store" when it comes to career opportunities.
"There’s a double-edged sword to his extreme jump in popularity over the past year," they said of the Oscar nominee. "It’s put him in a bubble, bloated his entourage, and robbed him of his last bits of anonymity. But it also means that women do not say no to him, ever, and are totally open to no-strings-attached brief encounters. Temptation is everywhere."
Though Jenner could seduce any man she wants, the source insisted she "wouldn’t think of cheating on Timothée.”
"Even though she didn’t want to label their relationship, she thought he was The One. Little did she know he’s a raging player. Women are definitely his vice," the insider alleged.