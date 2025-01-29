Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Curves in a Sheer Leopard Print Ensemble — See the Cheeky Photos

"Kylie's been coping with it by giving him strict rules. When they’re apart he has to check in with her and she’s even got him sharing his location so that she can keep track of where is," the source spilled. "Obviously, that’s not foolproof because he could easily leave his phone at home if he wanted to sneak around but it does give her some peace of mind. Still, she’s living in a state of anxiety most of the time because she’s so worried about losing him."

The confidante added that Jenner "tries her best not to react to the fact that he’s known as a player amongst his friends, but of course it does get to her.”