Kylie Jenner Fans Freak Out Over Timothée Chalamet Receiving Autographed Jersey From Jordyn Woods' Beau After Ladies Mended Ties: Watch
Everything is coming full circle!
At the Monday, January 27, New York Knicks game, star Karl-Anthony Towns literally gave the jersey off his back to Timothée Chalamet, who was sitting front row at Madison Square Garden.
The nice gesture was caught on camera and shared to social media, which prompted fans to point out that the athlete's girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, is friends with the Oscar nominee's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, despite a past feud.
"Her and Jordyn’s man?!!? Yasss aww I love this," one person commented on a video of the guys' interaction, which included Towns autographing his uniform and taking a photo with Chalamet, both 29.
"Do KAT [Towns], Jordyn Woods, Timmy, and Kylie go on double dates?" another person asked on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, while a third quipped of the situation, "the pop culture lore of it all."
"Double date paparazzi photos coming soon," declared a fourth individual.
As OK! reported, Jenner and the model, both 27, were thick as thieves until Woods crossed the line in 2019 by kissing Tristan Thompson — who at the time, was still dating baby mama Khloé Kardashian.
Following the betrayal, Woods moved out of Jenner's home, and the entire Kardashian-Jenner family cut Woods out of their lives.
That March, the mother-of-two, 40, said of Woods' actions, "What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault."
The drama also caused Jordyn to receive endless backlash from fans and put her in a bad place mentally.
"I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really… I felt like I had no one," she confessed in an interview. "You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel."
In 2023, Jenner and Woods shockingly reunited publicly for the first time in four years.
That same year, the girls posted a TikTok together, proving they mended their relationship after the fallout.
In an October 2024 interview with ELLE, the makeup mogul admitted she was "heartbroken" by everything that transpired.
"We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance," Jenner clarified of her and Woods' relationship.