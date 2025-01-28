Kylie Jenner Fans Freak Out Over Timothée Chalamet Receiving Autographed Jersey From Jordyn Woods' Beau After Ladies Mended Ties: Watch

Everything is coming full circle!

At the Monday, January 27, New York Knicks game, star Karl-Anthony Towns literally gave the jersey off his back to Timothée Chalamet, who was sitting front row at Madison Square Garden.

The nice gesture was caught on camera and shared to social media, which prompted fans to point out that the athlete's girlfriend, Jordyn Woods, is friends with the Oscar nominee's girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, despite a past feud.