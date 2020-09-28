Everything has changed! Jordyn Woods is speaking out in a new interview about the “isolation” she felt after cheating with Khloé Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

On her friend Natalie Manuel Lee‘s YouTube series, Now With Natalie, the two discussed the cheating scandal — and the aftermath — that saw her friendship with Kylie Jenner destroyed and her relationship with the reality TV family strained.

“I remember just sitting in a very dark place and I didn’t really… You know, I had my family to talk to, I had you to talk to but I felt like I had no one,” Woods said. “You take everything you think you know for a whole decade, the people you think you know, the life you think you know, everything that you’ve grown up doing and you take it all away from someone. I didn’t even know how to feel.”

It was the aftermath of what happened that really broke the 23-year-old. The nasty stuff people were posting about her online got to her, and she felt as if “everything was against me.”

“I deleted everything off of my phone. I wouldn’t respond to anyone… I pushed people away that probably shouldn’t have been pushed away but I just couldn’t trust anyone,” she told Lee. “Everything in my life changed.”

The model did take ownership of her role in the cheating scandal, saying: “It’s easy to beat yourself up over things you could’ve done differently, but you can’t hold on to what you could’ve or should’ve done. You just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go,” she said. “I think that letting go of shame is learning how to accept what’s happened.”

Woods revealed that she regrets what happened and that she is sorry that “people were hurt” because of her actions. “It was a lot for everyone, my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years have I had a negative intention to do something bad to anyone I love,” she told her friend.

“I wouldn’t say I’m happy something like that happened, but I’m happy I was able to become who I am today.”

Khloé Kardashian, 36, has reconciled with the Cleveland Cavaliers star amid the ongoing pandemic, and the two are reportedly “stronger than ever.”

In fact, the couple is thinking about their future together. “Having another child together is definitely in the cards and possibly even a wedding,” an insider told InTouch.

Thompson, 29 and the reality star share 2-year-old daughter, True.