'Best Duo': Kylie Jenner Fans Rejoice Over Reunion With Jordyn Woods Years After Public Fallout
Water under the bridge?
On Sunday, September 10, Kylie Jenner posted a Tik Tok with former best friend Jordyn Woods four years after the two had a massive public fallout.
The duo have seemingly made amends after they ended their friendship in 2019 when Woods hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Fans were overjoyed to see the pals back together after so many years.
In the video, Jenner and Woods attended the Acne Studios store in New York City where they snapped some selfies and browsed the Kylie Cosmetics founder's latest campaign with the designer brand. The brunette beauty wore a white button down, jeans and black sunglasses, while Woods stepped out in jeans, a green top and a tan cropped blazer.
"Hiiiii @acnestudiosifficial," The Kardashians star penned, to which the public gushed over the pair.
"I'm so happy seeing them back," one person said, while another noted, "I love this." A third fan added, "Best duo," while a fourth user wrote, "That's the craziest hard launch ever! Love that they found each other again."
As OK! previously reported, while some are rejoicing over the reunion, when the couple were first spotted together on July 15, Kardashian was reportedly not happy with her sister.
At the time of Jenner and Woods' outing, a source revealed how the Good American co-founder felt about her sibling patching things up with her enemy.
"Khloé feels utterly betrayed. She has no intention of ever seeing Jordyn again and will make sure her kids aren't around Kylie if Jordyn is there," the insider spilled. "It's just a messed-up situation."
Soon after the former ex-friends grabbed dinner together, Kardashian shared cryptic quotes to Instagram that many believed may have been about the situation.
"Never blame anyone in your life," the statement said. "The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experience. The worst people give you a lesson. The best people give you memories."
The second quote read, "It's easy to judge. It's more difficult to understand. Understanding requires compassion, patience and a willingness to believe that good hearts sometimes choose poor methods. Through judging, we separate. Through understanding, we grow."