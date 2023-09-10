'Best Duo': Kylie Jenner Fans Rejoice Over Reunion With Jordyn Woods Years After Public Fallout

The duo have seemingly made amends after they ended their friendship in 2019 when Woods hooked up with Khloé Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Fans were overjoyed to see the pals back together after so many years.

In the video, Jenner and Woods attended the Acne Studios store in New York City where they snapped some selfies and browsed the Kylie Cosmetics founder's latest campaign with the designer brand. The brunette beauty wore a white button down, jeans and black sunglasses, while Woods stepped out in jeans, a green top and a tan cropped blazer.