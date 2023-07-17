Does Khloé Know? Kylie Jenner Reunites With Ex-Best Friend Jordyn Woods 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal
Kylie Jenner appears to have mended fences between her and Jordyn Woods — the makeup mogul's ex-best friend who infamously admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson in 2019 while he was in a relationship with Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian.
The former besties were spotted reconciling over dinner on Saturday night, July 15, in Los Angeles for the first time in more than four years.
The dynamic duo appeared happy as could be, as they strutted into a sushi restaurant in chic couture.
Woods even flashed a cheeky smile at paparazzi, seemingly thrilled to be back together with Jenner after the infamous scandal tore them apart, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.
Jenner and Woods were dressed to impress for the reunion. The Kylie cosmetics founder styled black trousers and a one-shoulder black and white top, while Woods stepped out in a vibrant orange and purple dress that hugged her curves in all the right places.
The dinner clearly went well since Woods stayed smiling in the passenger seat of Jenner's vehicle as they two drove off after their delicious meal.
Jenner dropped Woods as a friend in February 2019 after reports surfaced that the now-25-year-old kissed Thompson at an after-party at his house.
Woods later confessed to smooching the father of Kardashian's children — True, 5, and Tatum, 11 months — however, she claimed it wasn't as intense at rumors played it out to be.
"Sunday night, I went to dinner with some friends and I went to this bar after … I was minding my business, dancing, drinking," Woods explained at the time during an appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk. "Tristan was there, he was doing his own thing. That was it … normal L.A. culture."
"I should have gone home after the party," Woods admitted, as this was when the night took a turn for the worse.
Though things went a little too far, Woods insisted: "Never once was I giving him a lap dance, making out with him, sitting all over him. It’s just … we’re all together. We’re in a group. Never once did we leave the public area [and] go to a bedroom [or] a bathroom."
Despite the lack of escalation in their chemistry, Woods did confirm Thompson locked lips with her as she was leaving the party, though she said things stopped there. "[There was] no passion, no nothing. He just kissed me … it was a kiss on the lips. No tongue … no making out," she insisted.
