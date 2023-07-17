Does Khloé Know? Kylie Jenner Reunites With Ex-Best Friend Jordyn Woods 4 Years After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner appears to have mended fences between her and Jordyn Woods — the makeup mogul's ex-best friend who infamously admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson in 2019 while he was in a relationship with Jenner's sister Khloé Kardashian.

The former besties were spotted reconciling over dinner on Saturday night, July 15, in Los Angeles for the first time in more than four years.