Kylie Jenner Admits She Was 'Heartbroken' After Jordyn Woods Fallout: 'It Was Needed Distance'

kylie jenner jordyn woods
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner admitted that she was 'heartbroken' after she and Jordyn Woods took a break from their friendship.

By:

Oct. 24 2024, Published 8:55 a.m. ET

Kylie Jenner recently opened up about her emotional split from longtime friend Jordyn Woods.

The Khy founder, 27, reflected on how the 2019 fallout left her feeling vulnerable.

“I was heartbroken,” Jenner confessed to Elle, reflecting on the painful distance that emerged between her and Woods, who kissed Khloé Kardashian's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2019.

kylie jenner jordyn woods
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods ended their friendship in 2019.

One month after the allegations surfaced, Woods appeared said that while she and Thompson "never" hooked up, they did share a smooch. Following the interview, Kardashian took to social media, accusing Woods of being responsible for ruining their family.

Despite the messy rift, Jenner clarified that their break wasn’t entirely abrupt.

“We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance,” the Kylie Cosmetics owner explained.

kylie jenner jordyn woods
Source: MEGA

The duo had been friends for a long time before the scandal erupted.

The split, though difficult, was a chance for her to reflect on the friendship's impact on her life.

“Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her,” she added. “To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that.”

“I learned so much, gained so much independence, and was there for myself. It helped me grow up a little bit, because we were so attached at the hip,” Jenner shared. “I think that in order for us both to grow, she needed to spread her wings and do what she needed to do as well.”

MORE ON:
Kylie Jenner

kylie jenner jordyn woods
Source: MEGA

Jordyn Woods was seen kissing Tristan Thompson in 2019.

Earlier this year, the mother-of-two shared that she spent time with Woods, 27, during Paris Fashion Week after reconnecting in July 2023.

“I think we have a lot more healthy distance in the relationship,” she previously said on The Kardashians, adding they now “talk once a month.”

Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

Kylie Jenner posted a video of her and Jordyn Woods last month.

“I think, what I do love now is that, the narrative about us online is also over... People know that we’re cool and no one’s talking about it anymore," she continued.

kylie jenner jordyn woods
Source: @kyliejenner/TikTok

The two hinted they were friends again in a TikTok video posted in September.

The two even shared a lighthearted moment on TikTok with Stassie Karanikolaou, 27, in September, where they hinted their friendship is back on track.

In the video, Jenner playfully mouthed Kim Kardashian’s famous line, “Okay guys, we’re back,” as Jordyn added, “Did you miss us?”

