Kylie Jenner Admits She Was 'Heartbroken' After Jordyn Woods Fallout: 'It Was Needed Distance'

Kylie Jenner admitted that she was 'heartbroken' after she and Jordyn Woods took a break from their friendship.

“I was heartbroken,” Jenner confessed to Elle , reflecting on the painful distance that emerged between her and Woods, who kissed Khloé Kardashian 's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson in 2019.

The Khy founder, 27, reflected on how the 2019 fallout left her feeling vulnerable .

One month after the allegations surfaced, Woods appeared said that while she and Thompson "never" hooked up, they did share a smooch . Following the interview, Kardashian took to social media , accusing Woods of being responsible for ruining their family.

“We’ve always tried to talk through things, so it’s never been a full cold-turkey cutoff; it was needed distance,” the Kylie Cosmetics owner explained.

Despite the messy rift, Jenner clarified that their break wasn’t entirely abrupt.

The duo had been friends for a long time before the scandal erupted.

The split, though difficult, was a chance for her to reflect on the friendship's impact on her life.

“Anytime something happened, good or bad, and I needed to call someone, it would always be her,” she added. “To lose that person felt really lonely, but I had to go through that.”