Kylie Jenner Was 'Concerned Her Lifestyle' Would 'Scare Off' Timothée Chalamet: 'There's a Lot That Comes With Dating Her'
Kylie Jenner was nervous about diving all in with Timothée Chalamet.
According to insiders close to the makeup mogul, who recently went public with the Little Women actor, Jenner, 26, was worried her unique way of life would push Chalamet, 27, away. However, that does not seem to be the case!
"She was concerned that her lifestyle would scare him off in the beginning," a source close to the mother-of-two — who shares children Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1, with ex Travis Scott — said.
"She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her! But they have connected more than either of them ever expected," the insider explained of Jenner and Chalamet.
Despite The Kardashians star's reservations, the Dune actor has not been afraid of Jenner and everything about her life. "He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," an insider admitted in June. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."
Chalamet has been incredibly respectful regarding Jenner and her time with her children. "He would never want to get in the way. He's sensitive and kind," the source spilled.
Luckily, the reality star's little ones have taken a liking to the Call Me by Your Name cast member. "He's great with them," a source said of his dynamic with her kids. "They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he's always at the house and staying over."
Things between Jenner and Chalamet appear only to be getting more serious after the pair began dating earlier this year following her split from the rapper. The social media star has "really fallen for Timothée and is thrilled the kids love him just as much as she does!"
"They've been together now for several months, and while they've flown under the radar, it's quite serious," an additional source explained of their private courtship. "She spends a lot of time at his place, and vice versa. It's not just some fling."
"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," the insider close to the power couple stated. "He's very charming and he makes her laugh, and he's easy to talk to. He's not like any of the other guys she's dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry."
In Touch spoke to sources close to Jenner.