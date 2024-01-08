Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Kiss While Sitting Together at the 2024 Golden Globes: Watch
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner couldn't keep their hands off of each other at the 2024 Golden Globes.
In a video circulating on social media, the two are sitting next to each other and talking at their table as the reality star runs her hand along part of the actor's suit jacket.
Chalamet, 28, flashed a huge smile at his girlfriend, 26, before he leaned in to give her a smooch on the lips.
The pair was also wearing matching ensembles: while the reality star donned a black sequined and lace dress, the Wonka lead rocked a black sequined suit jacket, as well as black pants and a black shirt.
The Oscar nominee walked the red carpet solo, with Jenner opting to skip the carpet all together.
As OK! reported, the buzz surrounding the pair's relationship began in April 2023, and they've only grown closer over the months. In fact, the Hollywood A-lister has met her mom, and he likely mingled with some of her sisters when he attended the annual Kardashian-Jenner Christmas Eve party last month.
At first, an insider claimed the Kylie Cosmetics founder was nervous the Hollywood hottie wouldn't be a fan of her lifestyle, especially since she and ex Travis Scott share two children, Stormi, 5, and Aire, 1.
"She's beyond rich, famous, and has two kids — she knows there is a lot that comes along with dating her! But they have connected," the source spilled.
"He's not intimidated by Kylie's empire," the insider continued. "They're both so busy with work that when they come together, it's just a good time."
The source also noted Chalamet "would never want to get in the way" of her co-parenting relationship with the rapper, and luckily, Jenner's little ones love the NYC native.
"He's great with them," a source said of Chalamet's dynamic with her tots. "They adore him and have gotten pretty close to him because he's always at the house and staying over."
Unfortunately, it seems Scott, 32, isn't the biggest fan of his ex's beau, as in July, he released a track that seemed to shade the Little Women star.
"Wrappin' the cheese, wrap around me 'cause I've got property / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory," the dad-of-two rapped in his song "Meltdown," referencing Chalamet's most recent movie role. "Burn an athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b----."