Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner Kiss While Sitting Together at the 2024 Golden Globes: Watch

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner couldn't keep their hands off of each other at the 2024 Golden Globes.

In a video circulating on social media, the two are sitting next to each other and talking at their table as the reality star runs her hand along part of the actor's suit jacket.

Chalamet, 28, flashed a huge smile at his girlfriend, 26, before he leaned in to give her a smooch on the lips.