Kylie Jenner Flaunts Hourglass Figure in New Thirst Trap — See Photo

By:

Jun. 6 2023, Published 4:30 p.m. ET

Kylie Jenner knows that when you've got it — flaunt it!

The Kardashians star took to Instagram on Monday, June 5, to share a sultry snap of herself showing off her toned physique as rumors continue to swirl about her alleged romance with Timothée Chalamet.

"Need summer now," Jenner captioned the photo of herself wearing a white tube top with a pair of low-rise pants while posing in her luxurious closet.

The thirst trap comes days after the Kylie Cosmetics founder was spotted with the Lady Bird actor at a family barbecue at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif., after weeks of speculation that the two were an item.

“Kylie has only hung out with Timothée a couple of times, so things aren’t that serious. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him better and is open to seeing where things go,” an insider spilled in April. “Things are very new so it’s hard to tell, but so far she likes what she sees.”

"Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect," the source continued. "He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry."

This is Jenner's first romance since her split from baby daddy Travis Scott — with whom she shares daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months. As OK! reported, the controversial rapper "is not thrilled" his former girlfriend has moved on with Chalamet.

Despite his displeasure, the former flames are reportedly "still cordial and focused on co-parenting and being the best parents they can be," the source dished.

Jenner and the Little Women star first fueled speculation that something romantic was going on between them in early April after the mogul's Range Rover was seen parked at Chalamet's residence. The two allegedly "hit it off" during Paris Fashion Week in February.

