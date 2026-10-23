Kylie Jenner Wears Just a Robe in Stunning Behind-the-Scenes Snap From Sultry Photoshoot

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Kylie Jenner kept it cute and comfy behind the scenes of a recent photoshoot. The beauty mogul took to her Instagram on Thursday, October 22, to share a series of snapshots while she spent the day shooting a campaign for fashion brand Stella McCartney.

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Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM Kylie Jenner was on set for a photoshoot with fashion brand Stella McCartney.

In one photo, Jenner soaked up the sun between takes as she stood outside in nothing but a robe and enjoyed a warm beverage. Throughout the rest of the carousel, she looked stunning as she posed on the beach for the sultry photoshoot and shared a cheeky video from inside her trailer.

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Kylie Jenner's Fans Couldn't Get Enough of the Upload

Source: @KYLIEJENNER/INSTAGRAM One social media user said Kylie Jenner looked 'so beautiful.'

"What a fun day with such a magical team at @stellamccartney!" she captioned the post, as her 381 million followers gushed over the upload in the comments section. "You are so beautiful," wrote one person. Another raved, "Soooooo HOTTT," as a third chimed in, "What a stunner! Omg ❤️." "Looking so beautiful," said a fourth. A fifth admirer called the photos "insane😍😍😍😍."

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In a post shared by the brand’s Instagram, McCartney wrote, "For this project, it was really important for me to work with people who reflected the times in which we live and had the strength to carry this conversation of consciousness and kindness forward." She added, "This was an opportunity to reach a different audience, to tell a different story and to use fashion to have a deep and meaningful conversation about our connection with nature and the protection of wild horses."

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Kylie Jenner Made Her Victoria's Secret Debut

Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/YOUTUBE Kylie Jenner had the honor of wearing the famous Fantasy Bra.

The campaign comes less than a week after Jenner made her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway debut in the brand's most expensive Fantasy Bra to date. The reality star made a surprise appearance on October 18 at the highly anticipated event in her hometown of Los Angeles. The dazzling bra was created in collaboration with Jacob & Co. and is worth a shocking $50 million. It reportedly took 1,000 hours to make and consists of 4,410 natural diamonds plus the 75.54-carat yellow diamond. Jeweler Jacob Arabo said, "I wanted to create the most expensive Fantasy Bra ever made, but value alone was never enough. For me, it had to be about the diamonds, the light, and the movement."

Timothée Chalamet Attended the Show to Support Kylie Jenner

Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/YOUTUBE Timothée Chalamet was joined by Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.