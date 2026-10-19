Timothée Chalamet Can't Hide His Excitement Over Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Lingerie Look: Watch

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Timothée Chalamet couldn't contain his excitement as girlfriend Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut on Sunday, October 18, wearing a $50 million diamond-encrusted lingerie ensemble. The beauty mogul made her first appearance on the brand's catwalk in a silver Fantasy Bra, matching high-waisted thong, sheer miniskirt, and transparent stilettos. She completed the look with Victoria's Secret's signature oversized angel wings.

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Timothée Chalamet reacts to Kylie Jenner walking for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. pic.twitter.com/9qT7wrEhjy — Timothée Nation (@timotheenation) October 19, 2026 Source: @timotheenation/X

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Chalamet Cheers on Jenner From the Front Row

Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/YOUTUBE Timothée Chalamet wore a long-sleeved black top and sunglasses as he joined the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The Marty Supreme actor, 30, was spotted smiling and applauding from the front row as Jenner, 29, walked past him on the runway. He watched the show alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris' longtime partner, Corey Gamble. While Kylie commanded attention on the runway, the actor kept his outfit understated for the occasion. He wore a long-sleeved black top and sunglasses as he joined the Kardashian-Jenner family in supporting his girlfriend's milestone.

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Jenner's $50 Million Fantasy Bra Features Thousands of Diamonds

Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/YOUTUBE Jenner's $50 million Fantasy Bra featured 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat yellow diamond worth $22 million.

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Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Over AI-Altered Photo With Chalamet

Source: Xavier Collin/MEGA Jenner sparked pregnancy rumors after an AI-altered photo showing her with a fake baby bump alongside Chalamet.

Kylie recently became the subject of pregnancy speculation after an image appeared to show her with a baby bump alongside boyfriend Chalamet circulated online. However, the viral picture was digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence, with a fake baby bump added to an otherwise authentic paparazzi photograph of the couple, according to The Sun.

Inside Jenner's Relationship History

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner shares two kids, Stormi and Aire, with Travis Scott.