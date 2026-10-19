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Timothée Chalamet Can't Hide His Excitement Over Kylie Jenner's Victoria's Secret Lingerie Look: Watch

image of Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.
Source: MEGA

Timothée Chalamet smiled and applauded alongside Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble as Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret runway debut.

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Oct. 19 2026, Published 12:12 p.m. ET

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Timothée Chalamet couldn't contain his excitement as girlfriend Kylie Jenner made her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show debut on Sunday, October 18, wearing a $50 million diamond-encrusted lingerie ensemble.

The beauty mogul made her first appearance on the brand's catwalk in a silver Fantasy Bra, matching high-waisted thong, sheer miniskirt, and transparent stilettos.

She completed the look with Victoria's Secret's signature oversized angel wings.

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Chalamet Cheers on Jenner From the Front Row

image of Timothée Chalamet wore a long-sleeved black top and sunglasses as he joined the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/YOUTUBE

Timothée Chalamet wore a long-sleeved black top and sunglasses as he joined the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The Marty Supreme actor, 30, was spotted smiling and applauding from the front row as Jenner, 29, walked past him on the runway. He watched the show alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris' longtime partner, Corey Gamble.

While Kylie commanded attention on the runway, the actor kept his outfit understated for the occasion.

He wore a long-sleeved black top and sunglasses as he joined the Kardashian-Jenner family in supporting his girlfriend's milestone.

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Jenner's $50 Million Fantasy Bra Features Thousands of Diamonds

image of Jenner's $50 million Fantasy Bra featured 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat yellow diamond worth $22 million.
Source: @VICTORIASSECRET/YOUTUBE

Jenner's $50 million Fantasy Bra featured 4,410 natural diamonds, including a 75.54-carat yellow diamond worth $22 million.

Kylie's runway ensemble featured an elaborate jewelry design created by Jacob & Co. in collaboration with Victoria's Secret.

The bra featured 3,218 individually cast parts and 4,410 natural diamonds, according to an Instagram post shared by the jewelry company.

Its centerpiece was a 75.54-carat yellow diamond valued at $22 million, contributing to the lingerie piece's reported $50 million price tag.

The Kardashians star joined a lineup of established models, including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Vittoria Ceretti, Anok Yai, Iris Law, Irina Shayk and Barbara Palvin also appeared on the runway.

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Jenner Sparks Pregnancy Rumors Over AI-Altered Photo With Chalamet

image of Jenner sparked pregnancy rumors after an AI-altered photo showing her with a fake baby bump alongside Chalamet.
Source: Xavier Collin/MEGA

Jenner sparked pregnancy rumors after an AI-altered photo showing her with a fake baby bump alongside Chalamet.

Kylie recently became the subject of pregnancy speculation after an image appeared to show her with a baby bump alongside boyfriend Chalamet circulated online.

However, the viral picture was digitally manipulated using artificial intelligence, with a fake baby bump added to an otherwise authentic paparazzi photograph of the couple, according to The Sun.

Inside Jenner's Relationship History

image of Kylie Jenner shares two kids, Stormi and Aire, with Travis Scott.
Source: MEGA

Kylie Jenner shares two kids, Stormi and Aire, with Travis Scott.

The stars have been dating since spring 2023, following her split from rapper Travis Scott, with whom she shares two children: daughter Stormi, 8, and son Aire, 4.

Kylie and Travis began dating in 2017 and had an on-again, off-again relationship before calling it quits in late 2022. The former couple has continued to co-parent their children.

Before Travis, the Kylie Cosmetics founder dated rapper Tyga, with their relationship becoming public in 2015. The pair ended their romance in April 2017 after several breakups and reconciliations.

The Dune star, meanwhile, previously dated actress Lily-Rose Depp from 2018 to 2020 and was romantically linked to Eiza González in 2020.

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