Kylie Jenner knows how to get the internet talking! The 28-year-old beauty mogul left fans in awe after sharing a series of sultry snaps that quickly lit up Instagram.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner wore a tiny white crop top and leather pants.

In one shot, Jenner posed in front of a mirror rocking a skimpy white crop top and sleek black leather pants. Her toned abs took center stage as she played with her hair and smoldered for the camera. She kept the heat coming with another photo, this time lounging on a bed while still wearing the same revealing top. The close-up highlighted her flawless glam and glossy lips, while her curves stole the spotlight.

The post immediately drew millions of "likes" and plenty of fire emojis from friends and fans alike. “HOTTTYY,” bestie Stassie Karanikolaou gushed in the comments section. Another follower screamed, “KYLIEEE THE WOMAN YOU AREEE.” A third chimed in with, “Gorgeous🔥🔥🔥,” while someone else added, “You are a beautiful girl!!!”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The Kylie Cosmetics founder works out 'four to five times a week.'

Just when fans thought she was done, Jenner upped the ante with a video of herself strutting through her bathroom to “3 Strikes” by Terror Jr. She paired the clip with a nod to her brand, writing, “glossy lip kits foreverrrrr @kyliecosmetics.”

When it comes to beauty, Jenner's not just about the looks — she’s serious about the products she creates.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner said she balances beauty, self-care and motherhood.

In a past interview with Dazed, she opened up about the mission behind her brand. “Clean and vegan beauty is so important to me. My team and I have done research on safe and clean ingredients. So, when creating products for Kylie Cosmetics, it’s important that we only launch good-for-your skin formulas that don’t compromise on performance," she explained.

She also revealed how her personal daily regimen has evolved. “I’ve definitely cut down on my make-up routine and have been leaning towards a more natural make-up look, so taking care of my skin is even more important since I’m letting it shine through more. I’ve learned the key is to make sure I’m always hydrating my skin (even lips) – I love using our lip butter for this," the Sprinter founder added.

“I’ve recently been embracing a ‘less is more’ philosophy when it comes to glam – I love letting my skin and freckles show through! But I've always seen make-up as a way to show self-expression, and am inspired by my moods or cool visual designs, so I still like to switch it up with my hair and nails," she told Elle UK.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star's toned abs and glossy lips stole the show.

Jenner admitted she carves out time for self-care no matter what’s happening. Speaking to the same outlet, she explained, "No matter how busy I get, I have to make sure I take time for myself. I really consider working out to be a big part of my self-care routine, I try to do it at least 4-5 times a week.”