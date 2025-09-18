Kylie Jenner's Assets Nearly Fall Out of Her Sports Bra in Sultry Selfies

Article continues below advertisement

Kylie Jenner knows how to keep her fans talking. The beauty mogul lit up Instagram once again, showing off her signature glam-meets-casual style with a fresh round of mirror selfies.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner showed off her toned waist in new mirror selfies.

The 28-year-old reality star started with a laid-back vibe, rocking a black sports bra and cream joggers that showed off her toned waist. Barefoot and cool, Jenner posed in front of her living room mirror, one hand tucked casually in her pocket.

She then turned up the heat with a close-up selfie. Leaning into the camera, she flaunted her glowing glam — glossy lips, soft blush and curls framing her face just right.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star wore a black sports bra and cream joggers.

The mom-of-two even spilled her product details, revealing she was wearing her own “dolce glossy lip kit” and “sienna hybrid blush” from Kylie Cosmetics. According to her website, the Glossy Lip Kit & Hybrid Blush Duo “delivers a contoured, shiny pout with an effortless flush.”

The selfies dropped right after Jenner stunned fans with another sultry batch of snaps promoting her brand. In one shot, she posed in a skimpy white crop top and sleek black leather pants, flaunting her abs while running her hands through her hair.

Another photo showed the Sprinter founder lounging on a bed in the same revealing top, her glossy lips and curves stealing the spotlight once again.

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram Kylie Jenner used her own lip kit and blush for her glam.

Naturally, the posts racked up millions of "likes" and fire emojis. “HOTTTYY,” bestie Stassie Karanikolaou raved in the comments section. Another fan gushed, “KYLIEEE THE WOMAN YOU AREEE.” Someone else simply added, “Gorgeous🔥🔥🔥,” while another follower declared, “You are a beautiful girl!!!”

The starlet wrapped it all up with a playful video, strutting through her bathroom to “3 Strikes” by Terror Jr. She then gave a shout-out to her brand in the caption, writing, “glossy lip kits foreverrrrr @kyliecosmetics.”

Source: @kyliejenner/Instagram The reality star said Kylie Cosmetics will always stay 'clean and vegan.'

Of course, Jenner's posts aren’t just about serving looks as she takes her products seriously.

In a past interview with Dazed, she opened up about the mission behind her makeup brand. “Clean and vegan beauty is so important to me. My team and I have done research on safe and clean ingredients. So, when creating products for Kylie Cosmetics, it’s important that we only launch good-for-your-skin formulas that don’t compromise on performance," she explained.