BREAKING NEWS
Home > Couples > Kylie Kelce
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kylie Kelce Blushes as She's Teased About Husband Jason's Manhood During Chat With Zookeeper About Taylor Swift’s Song 'Wood'

split photo of kylie kelce and jason kelce and a tiger
Source: mega; Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce/YouTube

Kylie Kelce giggled as she joked about the size of husband Jason's manhood at the Philadelphia Zoo.

Dec. 2 2025, Updated 5:46 p.m. ET

Kylie Kelce joked about her husband Jason Kelce's manhood during a visit to the Philadelphia Zoo for her podcast "Not Gonna Lie With Kylie Kelce."

In the episode uploaded on Tuesday, December 2, she first stopped by the tiger enclosure, where she met a tiger named Wiz and learned that female tiger Rory had just arrived at the zoo, making a future baby tiger possible.

Kylie Kelce Calls Japanese Maple Trees Her 'Favorite'

image of 'Is he a redwood?' she joked, referring to a line from Taylor Swift's song about Travis Kelce.
Source: Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce/YouTube

'Is he a redwood?' she joked, referring to a line from Taylor Swift's song about Travis Kelce.

As the mom-of-four, 33, chatted with Maggie Morse, the Philadelphia Zoo's senior director of animal care, about getting the tigers in the mood to procreate, the latter quipped, "We started playing 'Wood,' actually, Taylor Swift's 'Wood,' back of house."

"That might do it," Kylie responded, giggling.

Taylor's song "Wood," off her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, sparked a ton of buzz after it's October 3 release, as it seemingly references her fiancé Travis Kelce's manhood.

"Is he a redwood?" Kylie asked the zookeeper about the tiger, referring to a line from the steamy track, in which Taylor, 35, implies that Travis, 36, is as big as the massive tree.

Maggie replied the tiger was actually "a Japanese maple," a reference to Jason's reaction to the song about Travis' p----.

"My favorite," Kylie quipped, while blushing and bursting into laughter, as Jason, 38, had compared his own manhood to the much smaller tree.

image of Jason Kelce compared his manhood to a Japanese maple tree on his podcast.
Source: New Heights/Youtube

Jason Kelce compared his manhood to a Japanese maple tree on his podcast.

During the October 8 episode of his and Travis' "New Heights" podcast, the retired Philadelphia Eagles star talked about the tune and said, "Travis, come on..."

Jason continued, "'Redwood tree ain't hard to see...' I thought 'redwood, that's a little bit, that's a generous word,' I think if somebody wrote a song about me, it'd be like, 'Japanese maple, sometimes can see.'"

He then added his manhood was "more of an ornamental bush."

Travis Kelce Didn't Want His Dad to Listen to the Song

image of Travis Kelce said he was 'terrified' of his dad listening to the hit song about his manhood.
Source: mega

Travis Kelce said he was 'terrified' of his dad listening to the hit song about his manhood.

In the same episode, the Kansas City Chiefs star admitted to being "terrified" of his dad, Ed Kelce, hearing the raunchy lyrics to "Wood".

"Maybe that's who we should get a live listen. To have Papa Kelce listen to 'Wood' live in here with his reaction," Jason said.

"Dude, I'm terrified," Travis responded.

"Oh my God, I would love. I'm gonna do it regardless," Jason teased. "Even if we don't put it on camera, I'm just gonna do it."

Travis Kelce's Reaction to 'Wood'

image of Travis Kelce refused to acknowledge the song was talking about his manhood.
Source: New Heights/Youtube

Travis Kelce refused to acknowledge the song was talking about his manhood.

Travis tried to play it cool, telling Jason, "It’s a great song."

Jason asked, "Do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?”

"No. Any song that she references me in is very…” he began before Jason cut him off, saying, "That’s not just any song. This is a very specific you."

Travis just laughed and spilled, "I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way…"

Jason pressed his brother, saying, "It’s not just you. It’s an appendage. It’s a very specific thing."

Travis acted confused, telling Jason, "I think you’re not understanding the song."

