Travis Kelce Is 'Terrified' of His Dad Ed Listening to Taylor Swift's Raunchy Track 'Wood'

Travis Kelce is not ready to face the music. During the October 8 episode of his "New Heights" podcast, the NFL star admitted that his dad, Ed Kelce, still hasn’t listened to Taylor Swift’s steamy new track “Wood” — the song fans believe is about his manhood.

Source: New Heights/YouTube Travis Kelce admitted he’s too scared to let his dad hear Taylor Swift’s raunchy song 'Wood.'

“Have you talked to dad about the album?” Jason Kelce asked his younger brother about Taylor's The Life of a Showgirl, which was released on October 3. Travis quickly replied, “No.” “I haven't talked to him about the album either,” Jason continued. “Maybe that's who we should get a live listen. To have Papa Kelce listen to 'Wood' live in here with his reaction.”

But Travis wasn’t having it. “Dude, I'm terrified,” he said.

The world needs a Papa Kelce listening party pic.twitter.com/KJOg4kMeJm — New Heights (@newheightshow) October 8, 2025 Source: @newheightshow/X

Jason, on the other hand, couldn’t resist stirring the pot. “Oh my God, I would love. I'm gonna do it regardless. Even if we don't put it on camera, I'm just gonna do it,” he teased.

Source: @newheightshow/X The track references the NFL athlete and his private life with the singer.

Trying to stay composed, Travis eventually gave in a little. “It’s a great song,” he admitted. Jason didn’t stop there, asking, “Do you feel — not confident — do you feel cocky about the song ‘Wood’?” Travis tried to play it cool. “No. Any song that she references me in is very…” he began before Jason cut him off, saying, “That’s not just any song. This is a very specific you.”

Laughing, Travis said, “I love that girl, so what do you mean? Any song that she would reference me in that way…” Jason wasn’t letting it slide, explaining, “It’s not just you. It’s an appendage. It’s a very specific thing.”

“What?” Travis replied. “I think you’re not understanding the song.” Jason then quoted one of the song’s most talked-about lines, “‘Redwood tree ain’t hard to see’... that’s a generous word, I think,” he joked. “If somebody wrote a song about me, it’d be like, ‘Japanese maple sometimes can see.’”

Source: @traviskelce/Instagram The pair got engaged in August.

Poking fun at himself, Jason added that his manhood is “more of an ornamental bush.”

When Travis refused to take the bait, Jason wrapped up the bit, saying, “That song’s great though. The freaking beat is fantastic. That’s right up my alley. Well done. I think inserting wood innuendos is always childish enough for me to get on board with that.”

After its release, “Wood” immediately grabbed attention for its bold lyrics and cheeky double meanings — all of which seem to nod to Taylor’s romance with Travis. The song features lines like, “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me and opened my eyes. Redwood tree, it ain’t hard to see / His love was the key that opened my thighs,” as well as, “New Heights of manhood” — a clear nod to Travis’ podcast title.

Source: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube Taylor Swift later revealed on 'The Tonight Show' that 'Wood' started as an 'innocent' idea.

Taylor later talked about how the song came together during her October 6 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “I brought this into the studio and I was like, ‘I wanna do sort of like a throwback kind of timeless-sounding song,’” the 35-year-old explained. “And I had this idea about, ‘I ain’t gotta knock on wood,’ and I would knock on wood and it would be all these superstitions. And it really started out in a very innocent place.”