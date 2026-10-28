NEWS 'I Asked People Not to Kiss Her Face or Hands': Kylie Kelce Shares the Strict Boundaries She and Jason Set With Their Parents for Their Kids Source: MEGA Kylie Kelce opened up about her parenting boundaries. Olivia Callanan Oct. 28 2026, Published 11:48 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kylie Kelce shared the strict boundaries she and Jason Kelce set after they welcomed their first daughter. During the Monday, October 26, episode of her podcast "Not Gonna Lie," the 34-year-old revealed she and her retired NFL husband have rules in place with their parents when it comes to their daughters: Wyatt, 7, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 19 months.

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'I Asked People Not to Kiss Her Face'

Source: MEGA Kylie Kelce praised her and Jason's families for being understanding.

When responding to questions sent in by her viewers, Kylie said, "I asked people not to kiss her face or her head or her hands." She added that "everybody listened" to her, which didn't come as a surprise, as she praised her and Jason’s family for being a "good little squad." "Squad understands the assignment," Kylie continued. "Squad is very respectful about the fact that they have raised their grown children." "That this is an opportunity for them to be fun-loving grandparents and supportive," she explained. "So, we actually made out like thieves on this one.”

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Source: @NOT GONNA LIE WITH KYLIE KELCE / YOUTUBE Kylie Kelce made the confession during the October 26 episode of her podcast.

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Kylie Kelce Calls Herself a 'Germaphobe'

Source: MEGA;@NOT GONNA LIE WITH KYLIE KELCE / YOUTUBE Kylie Kelce confessed that she and Jason were strict because their first daughter was born during COVID.

The social media personality continued to think about the question, reflecting on when her first daughter was born. The 7-year-old was only 6 months old when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, which led Kylie to be a little more cautious. "Being the germaphobe that I am and also the unknown with a 6-month-old in your house, we locked it down pretty fast. We were very careful," she admitted. "That was the time when we set boundaries just in terms of, like, travel and things like that." "But outside of that, not really," Kylie spilled of family rules. "Everyone understands the assignment. So, we really lucked out."

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Kylie and Jason Kelce Are Cautious About What They Share Online

Source: MEGA Kylie Kelce appeared as a guest on Tay Lautner's podcast.

While the pair regularly talk about their children, the doting parents are still careful about what they share online. Kylie joined new mom Tay Lautner on a recent episode of her podcast, "The Squeeze," where the two discussed the realities of motherhood. During the conversation, Kylie opened up about her feelings over putting her kids on social media as her family becomes more famous.

'I Made It a Point to Stop Putting Their Faces on My Social Media'

Source: @NOT GONNA LIE WITH KYLIE KELCE / YOUTUBE Kylie Kelce said her daughters' 'safety' is her 'top priority.'