Travis Kelce's Nieces Couldn't Stop Calling Taylor Swift by Her Full Name When They First Met: 'We Had to Break the Habit'
Sept. 17 2026, Updated 11:33 a.m. ET
Travis Kelce's nieces couldn't stop calling Taylor Swift by her full name when they first met.
The football player recalled allowing his brother Jason Kelce's children to meet the pop star for the first time after they began dating in 2023 on the September 16 episode of the "New Heights" podcast.
"We had to break that habit with the girls," Travis laughed. "When they got to meet Aunt Tay Tay, they were calling her Taylor Swift."
Who Are Travis Kelce's Nieces?
Jason, 38, shares four daughters with his wife and the "Not Gonna Lie" podcast host, Kylie Kelce: Wyatt, 6, Elliotte, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finnley, 1.
While Kylie has said that Taylor had long been part of the family, it certainly took the young girls a little bit to get used to having an international pop star in the mix.
"'Taylor Swift, can I do this? Taylor Swift,'" Jason recalled. "You can call her Taylor."
Travis, however, referred to his nieces' long-gone habit as "adorable."
Jason admitted that he had the same issue as his daughters when he met Tom Cruise for the first time.
"It was definitely 'Tom Cruise' for the first two times, but then him coming to the game and us having a sit-down right," he recalled Tom joining him in the press box to cheer on Travis at a recent Kansas City Chiefs game.
"That's my guy, Tom," he joked.
- 'We Will See What Happens': Donna Kelce Acts Coy When Asked If Travis Kelce Will Propose to Girlfriend Taylor Swift
- No. 1 Girl Dad! Jason Kelce's Cutest Moments With His and Wife Kylie's 3 Kids: Photos
- Travis Kelce 'Can't Cook or Clean' But Is 'Getting Some Help' in Those Areas Amid Taylor Swift Romance, His Mom Donna Reveals
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
'An Amazing Day'
His daughter seems to have warmed up to Taylor as well, even serving as the flower girls during Taylor and Travis' July 3 wedding ceremony at Madison Square Garden.
"It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously, my daughters are incredible. They’re beautiful, they’re incredible personalities," Jason told the Reno Gazette-Journal. "And Travis and Taylor love them."
"So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two," he gushed. "It was an amazing day."
In 2025, Taylor revealed on an episode of the "New Heights" podcast that she began spending quality time with the girls over the course of her and Travis' relationship.
The star noted that she was teaching them how to bake while showing off her love of making sourdough bread.
"I've been workshopping for the girls because they love everything rainbow — funfetti sourdough,” she shared.
"It will [blow their mind] because they love sprinkles," she added. "Like, we put, you know, we put sprinkles in everything when we hang out."