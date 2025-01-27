Brody Jenner Reveals Where He Stands With Caitlyn After Admitting He Felt 'Abandoned' by the Star While Growing Up

As OK! reported, Brody Jenner revealed on the January 15 episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test that he felt somewhat "abandoned" by parent Caitlyn Jenner while growing up, but the dad-of-one recently revealed there are no longer any hard feelings between them.

All things are going well within the Jenner family!

Brody Jenner admitted he felt 'abandoned' by parent Caitlyn Jenner when the latter divorced Brody's mom, Linda Thompson.

"We talk all the time," Brody, 41, told a reporter. "I even texted Caitlyn after I watched the episode. I'm like, 'Hey Dad, just so you know, there's this stuff.' But, we're in a good place."

Brody said the former Olympic athlete "was so supportive" and "didn't care" about his comments on TV.

"She's like, 'Look, I've done all these types of shows. I know how these things work, but you're doing great,'" the DJ spilled.