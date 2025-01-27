Brody Jenner Reveals Where He Stands With Caitlyn After Admitting He Felt 'Abandoned' by the Star While Growing Up
All things are going well within the Jenner family!
As OK! reported, Brody Jenner revealed on the January 15 episode of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test that he felt somewhat "abandoned" by parent Caitlyn Jenner while growing up, but the dad-of-one recently revealed there are no longer any hard feelings between them.
"We talk all the time," Brody, 41, told a reporter. "I even texted Caitlyn after I watched the episode. I'm like, 'Hey Dad, just so you know, there's this stuff.' But, we're in a good place."
Brody said the former Olympic athlete "was so supportive" and "didn't care" about his comments on TV.
"She's like, 'Look, I've done all these types of shows. I know how these things work, but you're doing great,'" the DJ spilled.
Caitlyn and ex-wife Linda Thompson welcomed Brody in 1983, prior to the former transitioning into a women.
By 1986, the exes separated, and the retired athlete began seeing Kris Jenner in late 1990, marrying her the following year. Caitlyn became a stepparent to the momager's four children, and since they then welcomed Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn and Brody became estranged.
On the Special Forces episode, The Hills alum revealed he "recently" got a "real, sincere apology" from the I Am Cait star.
"It was the first time in my life that I've ever gotten an apology. You know, I'm sorry for not being there, and honestly, it meant a lot," Brody spilled.
- Brody Jenner Reveals He 'Recently' Got a 'Real, Sincere' Apology From Dad Caitlyn Jenner After Years of Estrangement: 'It Meant a Lot'
- 'They're Doing Their Own Thing': Brody Jenner Reveals Where He Stands With The Kardashians
- Brody Jenner Says He Can't Rely On Caitlyn & Does 'Not Expect Too Much From Her'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Brody recalled that after Caitlyn moved on with Kris, he would still randomly see his parent "here and there," but the Olympian never even did as much as call him on his birthday.
"I had an incredible mother. Father, Bruce, at the time, wasn't around that much. They split, and then he met a woman. She had kids as well. The woman that he met ... they had kids together," he explained without naming Kris.
Now that all is said and done, Brody revealed he sees his up and down relationship with Caitlyn as a "positive" thing since it helped him become a great dad to his daughter, Honey, 1, whom he shares with fiancée Tia Blanco.
"She wasn't around for me growing up that much. I still saw her sometimes, she wasn’t completely absent, but I still say I definitely am going to be much more present as a father, and it taught me to be that, so I'm grateful for it," he explained in an interview.
Brody proved he was on great terms with Caitlyn by inviting her to Honey's birthday party, with Linda posting family photos of the blended brood smiling together.