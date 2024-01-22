Bravo Asks Court to Dismiss Lawsuit Brought by 'RHUGT' Butler After He Accuses Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks of Sexual Harassment
Bravo backed up their Housewives.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the cable network and The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip producers at Shed Media have requested the lawsuit filed by Marco Vega, who worked as a butler on the show's second season, be dismissed.
In the filing, the worker accused Brandi Glanville and Phaedra Parks of alleged sexual harassment during filming at Dorinda Medley's home in Massachusetts.
"It was Ms. Glanville who on RHUGT in the Berkshires sexually harassed and abused Marco Vega," his legal team claimed in the court papers.
"Defendants had overwhelming prior notice of Ms. Glanville's prior deviant sexual proclivities and sexual harassing conduct," Vega's attorney alleged in court documents. "However, despite this knowledge, Defendants wrongfully continued to hire Glanville for their shows. Defendants allowed, condoned and even encouraged Ms. Glanville’s sexually aggressive and offensive conduct on others on the sets."
"Defendants further encouraged other housewives such as Phaedra Parks and others to become inebriated and sexually harass others," the suit alleged. "As a result of Defendants’ actions and inactions, Ms. Glanville and Phaedra Parks sexually abused and harassed Marco Vega causing him emotional distress and other damages."
- Peacock Breaks Silence On 'RHUGT' Incident Between Brandi Glanville & Caroline Manzo: 'We Take All Reports Seriously'
- 'Devastated' Brandi Glanville Losing Job Opportunities Due To 'Scurrilous' Caroline Manzo Allegations, Her Attorney Claims: 'It’s So Unwarranted'
- Brandi Glanville Claims She's GAGGED From 'Telling Her Side' Of The 'RHUGT' Saga
Bravo has now argued Vega filed the lawsuit in the wrong state. Two of his claims were also filed past the statute of limitations and another allegation was labeled “frivolous.”
"Plaintiff’s vague allegation that he told producers that he was being sexually harassed by Glanville lacks any specificity, including when he allegedly made this statement, to whom, and how they responded," the motion filed by the network stated.
In addition, showrunner and executive producer, John Paparazzo, claimed, "I was present and observed the cast for the entirety of the burlesque show event and dinner that evening, including the portion of the evening when Plaintiff danced with various members of the cast. Based on my observations that evening, Plaintiff seemed to be having a good time, laughing, and participating during the event."
"I did not see anyone touch Plaintiff on his genitals or any other private area, nor did anyone ever report such conduct to me or, to my knowledge, anyone else associated with the show," he added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"[Vega] was never terminated from his employment, disciplined, demoted, or suspended. There was never any adverse action taken against him, on the basis of his s-- and/or gender, or for any other reason. He was never deprived of compensation, terms, conditions, or privileges of his employment, and was paid in full for his service," Paparazzo explained. "[Vega] voluntarily returned to work as scheduled the day after the burlesque scene was shot. His employment came to an end, along with the members of the cast and crew, when photography for the season wrapped."
A judge has yet to rule on Bravo and Shed Media’s motion to dismiss.