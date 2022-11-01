La La Anthony Leans On Kim Kardashian For Advice After Starting Her Haircare Company, Says She's Impressed By Her BFF's 'Hard Work Ethic'

The actress entered the beauty business as her products help strengthen hair and promote growth. "I started during the pandemic because we were all experimenting with DIY stuff, and I realized how damaged my hair was," she shared. "When we're on the go, a lot of us don't pay attention to our hair — we're just throwing extensions or wigs on. I was doing rice water treatments at home and seeing an amazing difference, but it smells really bad. So I was like, 'How can I get the same result but be able to make it so people can use it in their everyday lives?' That's how Inala came about."

Now, Anthony loves when people share their success stories with her. "It's exciting to come in and see the Inala products everywhere — it's something I work so hard on," she gushed of the recent event, which took place at the Allure Store. "Shark Beauty™ is an amazing partner. "This store has every single beauty thing you need in here, so to be a part of it is really, really exciting. We're having a great day!"