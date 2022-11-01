La La Anthony Leans On Kim Kardashian For Advice After Starting Her Haircare Company, Says She's Impressed By Her BFF's 'Hard Work Ethic'
That's what friends are for! La La Anthony started her own haircare company, Inala, in January, and though it's a success, she admits she asked her bestie Kim Kardashian for help along the line, as she has her own experience running a business.
"My friends love the product because I was telling them about rice water before anyone! They were seeing the results so all of them were telling me it's working. Kim is loving the product because I've been telling her about it for so long," the 40-year-old exclusively told OK! at Shark Beauty™ — which recently launched the Shark FlexStyle™ Air Styling & Drying System, a powerful hair dryer and versatile multi-styler with no heat damage designed for all hair types — and Inala's pop-up beauty event in NYC on Friday, October 28.
The brunette beauty's inner circle consists of Kardashian, Ciara and Vanessa Bryant, and she shares they "compare things" all of the time, especially when it comes to their latest endeavors. "It could be anything," she noted. "I can get a Skims package and see the packaging was incredible. I'll be like, 'Who did this for you? How much did it cost? How did you go about it?' Because I want to do packaging like it. We're always swapping notes — that's what is great about having close friends, we're an open book. Someone will be like, 'How did you do this? How do I do this?' Whatever it may be. I'm blessed to have that."
Along the way, the former MTV star picked up some tips and tricks from Kardashian. "I learned patience — sometimes it takes time to build and grow. Everything is not an instant hit, but I am in it for the long haul — not just for the quick hit," she shares. "I am just kind of packing myself through."
"I'm a hard worker anyway, but I see Kim's hard work ethic. She taught me to push forward and try to figure out ways to corner the market from every angle," she adds.
As for if Kardashian and Anthony will team up together, she says, "Absolutely! We're always talking about doing the right thing. It would be amazing. I've done Skims campaigns before, but we'll figure out Inala next."
The actress entered the beauty business as her products help strengthen hair and promote growth. "I started during the pandemic because we were all experimenting with DIY stuff, and I realized how damaged my hair was," she shared. "When we're on the go, a lot of us don't pay attention to our hair — we're just throwing extensions or wigs on. I was doing rice water treatments at home and seeing an amazing difference, but it smells really bad. So I was like, 'How can I get the same result but be able to make it so people can use it in their everyday lives?' That's how Inala came about."
Now, Anthony loves when people share their success stories with her. "It's exciting to come in and see the Inala products everywhere — it's something I work so hard on," she gushed of the recent event, which took place at the Allure Store. "Shark Beauty™ is an amazing partner. "This store has every single beauty thing you need in here, so to be a part of it is really, really exciting. We're having a great day!"
She added, "The products are all doing amazing. When you hear people say, 'I didn't think my hair could look this good or my edges were thin and now they're back' ... to me, that's the greatest compliment. That's why I do it! I want to restore people's confidence and make them feel beautiful again."