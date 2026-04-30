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Skinny La Toya Jackson Makes Enchiladas for Brother Jermaine in Sweet Video: Watch

la toya jackson makes enchiladas for brother jermaine video
Source: MEGA; @latoyajackson/X

La Toya Jackson shared a sweet kitchen moment making enchiladas for her brother Jermaine.

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April 30 2026, Published 7:16 a.m. ET

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La Toya Jackson is giving fans a sweet glimpse into family life.

On Wednesday, April 28, the Jackson sister took to Instagram to share a cozy clip of herself in the kitchen, whipping up her signature enchiladas for her brother Jermaine Jackson, 71.

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image of La Toya Jackson shared a sweet video of herself cooking enchiladas for her brother Jermaine.
Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram

La Toya Jackson shared a sweet video of herself cooking enchiladas for her brother Jermaine.

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“Jermaine requested enchiladas, his favorite so I made them!” she gushed in the caption, adding that it’s a recipe her older brother has loved for decades.

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Source: @latoyajackson/X
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In the video, La Toya kept things light and fun as she walked fans through the process.

“We’re making enchiladas,” she said while standing by the oven. “Jermaine requested enchiladas… These are called La Toya’s enchiladas — they are the absolute best.”

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image of Jermaine Jackson playfully teased her cooking but ultimately said the dish tasted 'excellent.'
Source: @latoyajackson/X

Jermaine Jackson playfully teased her cooking but ultimately said the dish tasted 'excellent.'

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While she handled the cooking, Jermaine stayed close by, keeping a watchful eye to make sure everything was just right. As La Toya carefully rolled each enchilada by hand, he couldn’t resist sneaking in a quick taste test.

When it was finally time to dig in, Jermaine playfully teased his sister, saying the enchiladas needed “more sauce on the inside.”

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Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram
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Still, he quickly gave her his approval, telling her they tasted “excellent.”

At one point, a voice in the background chimed in with, “You know it’s her recipe!”

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For the laid-back kitchen hangout, La Toya wore a blue tracksuit paired with a bold red beret, while Jermaine kept it casual in black pants, a white T-shirt and a sleek black scarf.

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image of Fans raised concerns about La Toya Jackson’s weight, but she said she feels 'strong and happy.'
Source: @latoyajackson/X

Fans raised concerns about La Toya Jackson’s weight, but she said she feels 'strong and happy.'

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Fans, of course, couldn’t get enough of the sibling moment.

“@latoyajackson this just made my heart happy!!!! I love this! Please share more content with the family,” one wrote.

Another added, “wowwww so cute.”

“Awww so sweet Latoya 😍❤️👑,” a third gushed.

“Awwww i love when yall have family time 🥹,” a fourth penned.

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Just recently, some onlookers couldn’t help but express concern over La Toya’s appearance, noting she looked thinner than usual. A few even urged her to "eat a sandwich" and speculated about weight-loss drugs.

Despite the chatter, La Toya recently set the record straight about her health while attending the premiere of her late brother Michael Jackson’s biopic in Los Angeles on April 20.

"I’m feeling good,” she told E! News at the event. “I’m feeling strong and feeling happy.”

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image of Fans raised concerns about La Toya Jackson’s weight, but she said she feels 'strong and happy.'
Source: MEGA

La Toya also expressed pride in Jaafar Jackson for portraying Michael Jackson in the new biopic.

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For the glamorous night out, she stunned in a sleek, sleeveless black gown with dramatic ruffles at the waist, paired with long black gloves for a touch of old Hollywood flair. She completed the look with sparkling diamond jewelry and bold red lipstick, while her blonde hair fell softly to her shoulders.

The event also held special meaning for the family, as Jermaine’s son, Jaafar Jackson, steps into the role of his legendary uncle in the upcoming film.

"It’s a wonderful feeling [to see Jaafar on screen],” La Toya shared. “It’s absolutely fabulous to see the outcome and to see Jaafar.”

"I’ve seen the movie and fabulous job — absolutely fantastic,” she added. “He just embodied my brother and I’m so proud.”

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