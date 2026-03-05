or
'This Ain’t Healthy': La Toya Jackson's Fans Beg Her to 'Please Eat' as Star Flaunts Thin Figure in New Photos

Composite photo of La Toya Jackson.
Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram; MEGA

La Toya Jackson revealed she was dealing with health issues toward the end of 2025, though she hasn't provide specific details.

Profile Image

March 5 2026, Published 1:23 p.m. ET

La Toya Jackson is staying positive despite recent health issues.

On Wednesday, March 4, the 69-year-old took to Instagram with new photos showing off her thin figure.

Set to the tune of Madonna’s hit song “Vogue,” Jackson posed in a series of snaps while wearing Chanel alongside the caption, “Sending much love and light thats much needed today!❤️💫.”

Image of La Toya Jackson's slim figure has fueled health concerns in recent months.
Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram

La Toya Jackson's slim figure has fueled health concerns in recent months.

In the photos, Jackson styled thigh-high black boots, a long-sleeved button-up mini dress, sunglasses and a sheer brim hat.

The all-black outfit was complete with a thick statement belt that tightly hugged Jackson’s slim waist.

In the comments section of the post, fans had mixed reactions, with many concerned about the star looking "too skinny" and others leaving supportive thoughts admiring her beauty.

La Toya Jackson Fuels Health Concerns

Image of The award-winning songwriter shared new photos of her thin physique.
Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram

The award-winning songwriter shared new photos of her thin physique.

"This ain’t healthy," one worried fan declared, as another claimed: "Her team, friends and family are failing her regarding her malnutrition. She's such a sweetheart, beautiful person, and an icon. We pray that you are well La Toya 🙏 ❤️."

"Yes🙌. We love you Toy. It's time to eat a sandwich. Body dysmorphia is real," a third Instagram user admitted, while a fourth added: "Your legs are like someone's hands 😢. Please eat, we're not even happy to see you like this, Y'all just pretending."

A fifth fan echoed, "La Toya, please eat. You’re not looking good at all. What’s wrong? Please we need you," as a sixth expressed: "I mean, you no disrespect, I love your family like you wouldn’t believe. You’ve always been slim, but you’re very slim now. Is all OK?"

Meanwhile, someone speculated, "She’s gone Ozempic like the rest of Hollywood she never had nothing to lose in the first place be careful sweetie we love you and God bless 🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Image of La Toya Jackson's fans had mixed reactions to her latest upload.
Source: @latoyajackson/Instagram

La Toya Jackson's fans had mixed reactions to her latest upload.

Still, supporters admired the star in reaction to her series of snaps, with one person writing, "You look so amazing!!! (as always) 😍 god bless you, gorgeous! you truly shine every single time!!🤍💖."

Another follower exclaimed, "THE ICON YOU ARE," as an additional social media user penned, "She looks so beautiful."

Her nephew, Taryll Jackson — the son of late Tito Jackson — wrote beneath his aunt's upload: "Love you! 💙🙏🏽."

La Toya Jackson Revealed Health Woes in Cryptic Post

Image of La Toya Jackson admitted she was getting 'constant checkups' in November 2025.
Source: MEGA

La Toya Jackson admitted she was getting 'constant checkups' in November 2025.

La Toya's latest post comes months after she triggered health fears among fans after revealing she was at the doctor's office.

“Hi, guys. I hope everyone’s doing well,” she said in a November 2025 video shared to Instagram. “I’m here at the doctor again, so I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good, and I hope you guys have a great day.”

Just a few days later, she returned with an update, telling fans in a clip: "Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed [it]. That place again. Constantly getting checkups. Oh, well. Have a great week, guys."

In the second post's caption, La Toya wrote: "Hi guys sending love, hugs and light to you all! ❤️💫Have a positive prosperous enjoyable week💖."

