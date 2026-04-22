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La Toya Jackson Insists She Feels 'Strong' as Singer Shows Off Slim Figure at 'Michael' Premiere Amid Health Concerns: Photos

image of la toya Jackson
Source: MEGA

La Toya Jackson attended the red carpet premiere of the 'Michael' biopic earlier this week with the rest of her family.

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April 22 2026, Published 3:38 p.m. ET

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La Toya Jackson looked more slender than ever at the Los Angeles premiere of Michael on Monday, April 20.

Jackson and several members of her famous family stepped out on the red carpet to celebrate the much-awaited biopic of the late King of Pop.

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La Toya Jackson Channeled Old Hollywood Glamour With Her Look

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image of la toya Jackson
Source: MEGA

La Toya Jackson looked slimmer than usual at the glitzy bash.

The older sister of the late great Michael Jackson donned a slim-fitting sleeveless black gown that had large ruffles cinched at her waist.

Long black gloves added a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the look, and La Toya, 69, also rocked shiny dangling diamond earrings and a matching neckpiece. Her blonde locks went down to her shoulders, with dark red lipstick completing the ensemble.

However, fans have been concerned about her health, as she appeared gaunt and thinner than usual on Instagram last month. Viewers begged her to "eat a sandwich" and speculated she used the GLP-1 drug Ozempic.

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'I'm Feeling Good'

image of la toya Jackson
Source: MEGA

La Toya Jackson donned a gorgeous black gown for the event.

At the glitzy event, La Toya insisted she's healthy and content.

"I’m feeling good,” she told E! News at the bash. “I’m feeling strong and feeling happy.”

Jermaine Jackson's son Jaafar is taking on the role of his uncle — something La Toya couldn't be more proud of. "It’s a wonderful feeling [to see Jaafar on screen],” she gushed. “It’s absolutely fabulous to see the outcome and to see Jaafar.”

"I’ve seen the movie and fabulous job — absolutely fantastic,” she continued. “He just embodied my brother and I’m so proud.”

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image of Jackson family
Source: MEGA

The Jackson family stepped out for the premiere of 'Michael' on April 20.

The "Beat It" singer — who died in 2009 at the age of 50 — and his rise to fame as one of the greatest entertainers in modern pop history will be chronicled in Michael. His time performing as a member of the Jackson 5 with his brothers will also be shown.

The flick hits theaters on Friday, April 24, and also stars Colman Domingo, Nia Long and Miles Teller.

La Toya then revealed at the premiere why sister Janet Jackson is not portrayed in the film despite being a big part of Michael's life story.

Janet Jackson Is Not Portrayed in the Biopic

image of Janet Jackson
Source: MEGA

Janet Jackson does not appear in the film.

"She was asked and she kindly declined,” she told Variety. “So you have to respect her wishes.”

While the "Rhythm Nation" songstress has yet to speak about her absence, director Antoine Fuqua made a statement about her vacancy.

“I have so much respect and love for Janet, but you know it's okay. She's supportive of Jaafar and that's what matters," he divulged to the publication at the event.

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