Lacey Chabert Says It Would 'Be a Blast' to Be Part of a 'Mean Girls' 'Reunion' Following the 20-Year Anniversary: 'I Would Absolutely Be on Board'

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Lacey Chabert is forever grateful to have played Gretchen Wieners in Mean Girls. "I would love to know what Gretchen’s up to. I have some ideas. I would love to see all of these characters and where they are at this point in their lives. Gretchen probably has a teenager who’s very similar to herself, and they wear matching outfits. I could think of all of these fun scenarios," the actress, 43, who is teaming up with CESAR to kick off the celebration early, putting a playful, dog-friendly spin on one of the film's most memorable lines by declaring, "We Should Totally Just Eat CESAR," exclusively tells OK!. "With any character, I love a reunion so much, especially now that more than 20 years have passed; it would be nice to see where these characters are," she continues, noting she'd be "thrilled" to play the iconic character again. "Who knows if it’ll ever happen, but if it did, I would absolutely be on board."

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Source: INSTAGRAM Lacey Chabert still keeps in touch with her 'Mean Girls' costars.

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Chabert, who reunited with her costars Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried in 2023 for a commercial based on the 2004 comedy, says she's unsure if another movie is in their future, but she's not opposed to it. "It would be a blast. Who knows if that’ll happen?" she says, adding she is still close with her old castmates.

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"We absolutely keep in touch. We’re all busy, and some of us are parents, but it’s been so nice to go through those phases of life together and share those experiences with each other. When we have the chance to catch up, it’s always really special," she gushes. "I was cleaning out a box of photos the other day, and I found a photo I hadn’t seen in a long time from when we were filming. I texted it to Amanda. It was just so nice to reminisce about that time. She’s so lovely, and Lindsay. It’s so nice that we get to keep in touch and cross paths here and there. Jonathan [Bennett] and I obviously see each other very often because we’re both working with Hallmark. It’s really special when you look back and go, 'Wow, these friendships have stood the test of time.' We had this very special experience that you kind of had to be there to fully understand, and the fact that we’ve all carried it with us through the different phases of life is something that’s actually really unique. It doesn’t always happen."

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Source: @JONATHANBENNETT/INSTAGRAM Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett work for Hallmark.

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"We all root for each other. I’ve always felt that support from everyone in the cast," she says of their star power.

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It’s not lost on the Hallmark star just how deeply the movie has remained embedded in the pop culture zeitgeist. "It’s honestly incredible. Whenever you’re part of anything and you’re part of creating something, you want people to enjoy it and like it, and you hope that it resonates. So the fact that all these years later, the lines are still quoted, I’m constantly tagged in things on social media, people are constantly coming up and saying, 'That’s so fetch' — it’s a huge compliment. I love being a part of anything, especially now that I’m a mom, that puts a little bit of joy back into the world. That’s why I enjoy the work that I do so much with Hallmark," she notes. "But to bring it back to Mean Girls, to have people come up and tell you that the movie has brought joy to their lives and meant something to them, I can’t tell you how much that means to me," she adds.

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Source: MEGA Lacey Chabert is grateful for the 2004 movie.

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When Chabert was filming the movie in the '00s, she had no idea it would propel her stardom. "You can be on set and it can feel really good, but you still can’t control how it’s going to be received. I knew when we were making this movie that it was really funny. Tina Fey wrote this incredible script, this wonderful cast that I learned so much from, our amazing director Mark Waters — it was just wonderful. We would laugh every day, and I was like, 'I think this might be a really good movie.' But you never know. To have it be received with the amount of love and the longevity that it’s had, it’s really quite — it’s still surreal to me and totally inspiring," she shares. "Whenever I have the chance to make a little nod to it or wink to it, it’s always a really fun thing."

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The mom-of-one points out that the movie is "so relatable no matter where you are in life." "If you’re in high school, going into high school, beyond high school — I think so many of the themes are just human nature and things people can relate to. I think everybody identifies with at least one character in the movie. I have people come up to me all the time and say, 'Oh my gosh, I was totally Gretchen in high school,' or, 'I totally remember the Regina George.' I think people just see themselves in the movie, which is such a fun thing to be a part of," she says.

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Source: MEGA Lacey Chabert is 'on board' with a reunion, if it were to happen.

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Since the Hollywood starlet still feels so connected to her Mean Girls character, it made total sense for her to partner with CESAR for a playful campaign celebrating October 3rd, dogs, and the launch of the limited-edition CESAR Pink Pack, a pink-themed collection of nutritious CESAR wet food recipes that drops exclusively on Wednesdays.

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"When I first heard the idea, I thought it was just adorable to put this spin on one of the iconic scenes and to declare that dogs should totally just eat Cesar. October 3rd has become, because of the incredible fans, such a fun day that I look forward to every year. I appreciate all of the love and support, and I thought this was kind of the perfect partnership for such a fun time of year," she says of the famous one-liner.

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"You know what? It’s not a recreation, but it’s such a fun wink to that character and scene, which I enjoyed playing so much. It’s a special part of my life, to be honest with you. And to do it to introduce the limited-edition Cesar Pink Packs, which are available at CESAR.com/JustEatCesar on September 16th (and on Wednesday, September 23), it just made sense. I loved the idea, and I thought it was so clever and adorable. It also informs pet parents — who I know adore their dogs — that it’s not just an occasional treat, that it’s a wholesome everyday meal. I don’t have a dog currently, but when I did, they always ate Cesar and absolutely loved it. They would get excited when they would see me pull out a little pack. So I was excited to champion a fun campaign," she continues.

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Source: CESAR The star is partnering with CESAR.