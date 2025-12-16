Lacey Chabert Gushes Over Her 'Special' and 'Really Fun' Family Holiday Traditions — Including Watching Hallmark Movies With Her Daughter
Dec. 16 2025, Published 4:15 p.m. ET
Lacey Chabert, widely known as the "Queen of Christmas," enjoys being around her loved ones during the holiday season.
"My favorite part is the tradition — all of the different traditions, and the time I get to spend with my family celebrating those traditions, whether it's baking my grandmother's recipes with my daughter in the kitchen, driving around looking at Christmas lights, decorating our house or listening to Christmas music. It's all the things I look forward to every year. It's the perfect time to celebrate past memories while you're creating new ones," the actress, 43, who brought her signature holiday spirit to Raising Cane's in Hollywood to help donate branded children’s bikes and helmets to the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood with friend and Raising Cane’s owner and founder Todd Graves, exclusively told OK!.
The Mean Girls alum, who shares daughter Julia with husband David Nehdar, said it's so "special" to see everything through the eyes of her little one. "I get to relive some of my cherished memories while creating new memories with my daughter! Right now, Elf on the Shelf is at the house — and it is bringing a lot of fun to our household! She enjoys it so much," she shared.
"It's letting go of the business and responsibility and just about having fun together," Chabert added of the time of year. "It's taking a moment to be together."
Over the holidays, the trio love to watch some iconic Christmas movies, including Home Alone, Christmas with the Kranks — and even some of Chabert's Hallmark movies.
"We're trying to watch almost all of the Hallmark movies this year, and she loves them! We watch as a family, and it's fun for me. I get to root on my friends, and the Hallmark family is so supportive of one another. I've loved all the movies this year. It's a lovely time of year," she gushed.
Growing up, Chabert's kiddo thought she was making the movies only for her — and not a wider audience. "That was a really sweet moment when she was about 4 years old, but she understands [my job] now, and she sees the behind the scenes and the whole process of what it is to collaborate and make a movie. It's been really fun to share that with her," she said.
Before the brunette beauty gears up for another busy year, she was excited to take time to spread holiday cheer at a Raising Cane's Monday, December 15, event in Hollywood, Calif., alongside Graves.
Chabert and Graves helped donate branded children’s bikes and helmets to the Boys & Girls Club of Hollywood. For the second year in a row, Chabert and Graves teamed up to gift bikes to Boys & Girls Club kids, welcoming them to the event, passing out bikes and helmets, enjoying hot chocolate and taking photos with Santa. 120 bikes and helmets were donated during the event, with an additional 380 children’s bikes being donated to the Boys & Girls Club ahead of Christmas, making a total of 500 bikes donated to the organization this year. Across the country this holiday season, Cane’s is giving away 4,500 bikes across nearly 30 cities, totaling $1.5 million donation.
"I was so excited to partner again with Raising Cane's because of the incredible work that they do, especially this time of year," she stated. "I love the holidays so much, which is no secret, but the real reason I love the holidays because it's a time to be together and be there for one another and spread as much joy as possible. Raising Cane's definitely did that today by giving all these kiddos these awesome bikes. I was thrilled to be part of it!"
"It makes my heart so happy, especially as a mom," she said of being around the children. "I know what it means to my daughter to get a present that she's excited about — and to see the excitement on all these kids' faces is such a joy. It's been such a fun afternoon! I am so impressed with Todd's heart and him wanting to give back. It was such a joy to partner with them again!"
Chabert's daughter, who is into arts and crafts, is also eyeing a bike herself! "She wants one, so I am hoping Santa brings her one," she quipped. "She's super excited about it, so it's on her wishlist!"
To make the holiday event even more special, Chabert and Graves were joined by special guests including Khadijah and Malika Haqq, Sarah Jane Nader, Vanderpump Rules star Chris Hahn, Dixie, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio, plus Rams defensive end Larrell Murchison, who took photos with kids and shared in the holiday magic.
After receiving a bike for Christmas when he was a little kid, Graves made it his mission to share that joy with kids whose parents might not be able to afford it. Cane’s loves giving back throughout the holiday season and beyond. In total, Cane’s has given back more than $160 million to local Communities throughout the years and Graves has made it his mission to spread holiday cheer with bike giveaways.
“I remember receiving a bike as a kid for Christmas and it was such an amazing memory for me and I wanted to share that joy with kids and families who need it most. We partnered with Lacey last year and she was my top choice to join us again – she is ‘The Queen of Christmas’ after all!” said Graves. “Lacey and I share a lot in common, including our passion for giving back and helping others. It’s such a privilege to be able to do this and it’s amazing seeing the kids get so excited and having the chance to teach them to ride a bike for the first time.”