Lacey Chabert Loves to 'Enjoy' the Holiday Season With Her Family: 'There Are So Many Traditions!'

Since Lacey Chabert is the "Queen of Christmas," it makes sense she looks forward to this time of year.

"There are so many traditions!" the actress, 42, who joined Raising Cane's owner and founder, Todd Graves, to host the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem in a Cane’s-themed winter wonderland – all in the middle of Times Square, told OK! during the Tuesday, December 10, event. "I try to make it last as long as possible, so we decorated a month ago. I have an 8-year-old daughter, so she's really excited about Elf on the Shelf. I just love being with my family and taking a little time to slow down a bit and just enjoy the goodness of the holiday season in every way that we can and be together and be surrounded by love."