Lacey Chabert Loves to 'Enjoy' the Holiday Season With Her Family: 'There Are So Many Traditions!'
Since Lacey Chabert is the "Queen of Christmas," it makes sense she looks forward to this time of year.
"There are so many traditions!" the actress, 42, who joined Raising Cane's owner and founder, Todd Graves, to host the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem in a Cane’s-themed winter wonderland – all in the middle of Times Square, told OK! during the Tuesday, December 10, event. "I try to make it last as long as possible, so we decorated a month ago. I have an 8-year-old daughter, so she's really excited about Elf on the Shelf. I just love being with my family and taking a little time to slow down a bit and just enjoy the goodness of the holiday season in every way that we can and be together and be surrounded by love."
The Mean Girls alum, who is married to David Nehdar, is adamant on giving back no matter the time of year. "It's everything. We're all in this life together and to be able to be there for someone, especially during the holiday season, is important. It's about the spirit of giving and joy that brings me and others that feeling of togetherness. There's such a unity in it. However big or small, we're able to spread some holiday cheer to those around us. It's just so meaningful and it's something I'm teaching my daughter," she shared.
Since the mom-of-one is all about being kind and lifting people up, it made perfect sense for her to appear at Raising Cane's recent event in New York City, where she and Graves welcomed kids from Boys and Girls Club of Harlem, greeted attendees, participated in media interviews, gave bikes to kids and guided them around the track and enjoyed some holiday fun in the heart of Times Square. While nearly 100 bikes were on-site for the event, Cane’s is donating 400 total bikes to Boys and Girls Club of Harlem.
Located just across from Raising Cane’s Global Flagship, the duo hosted the event at Military Island through a complete takeover featuring giant candy canes, presents, carolers, Santa, Christmas trees and festive decor that rivaled even the brightest lights of the city.
"It's such a blessing to be here," she noted. "I'm happy to be part of it, and I feel really honored. I think it's incredible what they're doing — giving away so many bikes to kids that are going to be so excited. It will make their day. To see the looks on their faces today was so special. It's incredible they're honoring the Boys and Girls Club of Harlem and doing this in so many different cities. It's all about getting into the holiday spirit!"
“We’re all in this life together, so being able to give back and be there for someone during the holiday season is amazing. Sharing cheer to those around us is so meaningful and I think what Todd is doing here today is so beautiful,” said Chabert via the press release. “I’m a huge fan of Raising Cane’s, and when I was asked to partner with Todd on such a great cause, I was in! These aren’t just regular bikes – they’re cool bikes – and I’m so honored to officially be part of the Raising Cane’s family.”