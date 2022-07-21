The hot stepper noted that working for Gaga was a "dream" come true, noting the NYC native was not involved in any negative situation relating to Jackson.

"When I was 13, I saw the 'Bad Romance' video and that was my dream," she shared. "I chased it and I got it, and she is the dream, like in person, she is a dream, and then you get there, and this man makes your dream a nightmare."

Diamond insisted the experience was traumatic, but declared, "He tried to break me, but Caroline can't be broken."