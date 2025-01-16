Lady Gaga Fans Go Wild After Singer Is Reportedly Spotted at Fast Food Joint: 'We Love a Burger Queen!'
Did Lady Gaga and fiancé Michael Polansky make a pit stop at Burger King?
Security footage from a fast food joint in central California reportedly revealed the "Poker Face" singer staring at the menu and pacing the small restaurant as she sipped on a drink. She had her blonde hair pulled back into a messy ponytail as she sported a black jacket, matching pants and a pair of chunky black boots.
At one point in the short video clip, which was shared to X on Thursday, January 16, the couple — who appeared to be Gaga and Polansky — turned toward the exit just as a new customer was walking in.
The young woman initially walked past them before doing a double-take, seemingly recognizing the pop star.
As the video circulated social media, fans online seemed amused at the idea the "Applause" artist would stop at the mainstream fast food restaurant.
One person said they were "in shock she eats at Burger King," and another added, "We love a Burger QUEEN."
A third X user gushed, "Omg I'd die w a smile!" referring to the title of her song collaboration with Bruno Mars.
A fourth fan penned, "THE GIRL IN THE VIDEO THAT HAD TO DOUBLE CHECK TO SEE IF THAT WAS GAGA," and another agreed, "The girl realized just a bit too late."
However, others were skeptical that the slim, blonde woman caught on camera was Gaga herself.
One person commented, "Is it her?" and a separate user asked, "Is there any evidence that this is actually them!? It doesn't look like Gaga to me, she's not that thin (not at the moment anyway)."
The potential sighting comes several months after Gaga revealed the unique way her fiancé decided to propose to her. She explained that despite having been rock climbing together that day, Polansky didn't take advantage of the gorgeous, mountaintop views to pop the question.
"We went back down and we were just walking back to the room," she shared in an October interview. "He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed. I was like, ‘Yes! It’s so OK!’ I’m a modern lady, I like what he did. I think it was smart. It was safe. He had the ring in his backpack so it was so super cute. He got into his backpack and pulled it out."