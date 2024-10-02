or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
COUPLES

Lady Gaga Gushes Over the 'Modern' and Unusual Way Fiancé Michael Polansky Proposed

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky first sparked engagement rumors in April.

Oct. 2 2024, Published 9:53 a.m. ET

Lady Gaga didn't hesitate to spill on her and fiancé Michael Polansky's romance during her Tuesday, October 1, appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!.

The singer, who was there to promote her new flick Joker: Folie à Deux, revealed the entrepreneur popped the question during a rock climbing excursion shortly after her March 28 birthday.

While on Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show, Lady Gaga revealed how Michael Polansky proposed to her earlier this year.

"We climbed up to the top, took some photos. We went back down and we were just walking back to the room," the Grammy winner, 38, explained, noting he didn't propose at the top of the mountain.

"It was very Michael to ask me if he could ask me. He wanted to know if it was OK to propose before he proposed," she quipped. "I was like, ‘Yes! It’s so OK!’"

The singer said she 'liked' that the entrepreneur didn't get down on one knee to pop the question.

Gaga added that her man didn’t get down on one knee, but said, "I’m a modern lady, I like what he did."

"I think it was smart. It was safe," the superstar insisted. "He had the ring in his backpack so it was so super cute. He got into his backpack and pulled it out."

The "Telephone" crooner said she's "not exactly sure yet" what they'll do for a wedding, spilling, "We actually talk a lot about just going to a courthouse just the two of us and ordering Chinese food. But knowing me, it could become like a circus with unicorns."

The couple first sparked engagement rumors in April when the New York native was seen with a massive diamond ring on her finger, but the gossip wasn't confirmed until this July, when Gaga referred to Polansky as her fiancé while at the 2024 Olympics.

MORE ON:
Lady Gaga

The couple first met at a party in 2019.

In a previous interview, Gaga revealed it was her mom, Cynthia Germanotta, who met Polansky first, as they crossed paths at a philanthropic event.

"My mom met him and she said to me, ‘I think I just met your husband,’ and I said, ‘I’m not ready to meet my husband!" she quipped. "I could never have imagined that my mom…found the most perfect person for me?"

The superstar hasn't been shy about flaunting her massive diamond ring.

In 2019, the A Star Is Born lead and Polansky came face-to-face for the first time at a party.

"I got invited and I said, 'I wonder if Michael is going to be there,' and my mom said yes, and so I went to the ​party and I kept asking for him and he finally came over to me and we talked for three hours," the "Applause" vocalist gushed. "We had the most amazing conversation."

"The missing piece in my life was having real love," Gaga noted. "I’m just, like, so happy."

